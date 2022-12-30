fb-pixel Skip to main content
Ravens rule out quarterback Lamar Jackson for fourth straight game

By Associated PressUpdated December 30, 2022, 55 minutes ago
Lamar Jackson has been dealing with a knee injury.Terrance Williams/Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will miss a fourth straight game for the Ravens because of his knee injury.

The Ravens on Friday ruled out Jackson for Sunday night's game against Pittsburgh. The Ravens have already clinched a playoff spot but trail Cincinnati by a game for first place in the AFC North.

Baltimore also ruled out cornerback Marcus Peters because of an injured calf. Defensive end Calais Campbell, who has been dealing with a knee injury, returned to practice Friday but was limited. He's listed as questionable.

Safety Geno Stone (hamstring) and tight end Nick Boyle (illness) are also questionable.

