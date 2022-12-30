The Toppan twins have done more than secure pins and win tournaments. They’ve elevated the Gloucester wrestling program.

Jayden, who has compiled a 15-1 record this winter at 220 pounds — raising his career mark to 87-24 — recently became the first Gloucester wrestler to win back-to-back championships at the Sons of Italy Tournament in Wilmington. He was the runner-up at the Division 3 North sectional last season and took third at the D3 state meet. Michael (13-3 this season at 195 pounds; 85-19 career), who is also a football and track captain, won the D3 North title at 182 pounds last season and was the runner-up at D3 states.

Now, the junior twins, both team captains, are poised to become Gloucester’s youngest 100-win wrestlers later this season.

On the eve of the 2019 season, with Gloucester High struggling to fill out a varsity wrestling roster, coach Matt Swanson pulled up eighth graders Jayden Toppan and Michael Toppan from the youth program.

On Wednesday at the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament, Jayden finished third and Michael fourth, the first time Gloucester has had two placers.

“It was always who did better, who was overall better at sports, at football, at baseball when we both played,” Jayden said. “Just little competitions that would make us work harder for each other, help each other.”

Swanson encouraged the twins to try wrestling in second grade, and they were instantly students of the sport.

“These guys sought out [wrestling clubs] on their own in the summertime,” assistant coach Kirk Benson said. “They sought to get better. They love [wrestling], they follow it online. They improved significantly so by the time they were in eighth grade they were ready.”

Gloucester's Jayden Toppan, wrestling Manchester Memorial's Patrick Vachon at the Bossi Tournament, is looking to surpass 100 wins this season. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“The rest is history,” Swanson said. “They fit like a glove when they came up.”

As eighth graders, Michael was 20-6 at 152 pounds, and Jayden compiled a 21-17 mark at 138.

“The thought of doing great things that people expected from us, that’s when we put our heads together and worked on our craft and technique and beat these older kids,” Michael said.

COVID interrupted their freshman seasons, but they each had a formidable sparring partner at home, and they emerged from the break as determined as ever.

Michael Toppan, wrestling Nashua South's Markus Brown, burst onto the scene with a 20-6 record as an eighth grader. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“[At first,] people didn’t really look out for us, they just said, ‘these are two eighth graders,’ ” Michael said. “When we started beating these ranked kids, these older kids . . . people saw our names and started to look out for us. ‘The Toppan Brothers, they’re really good.’”

Swanson books the Sons of Italy Tournament because he wants his wrestlers to face the best competition, win or lose. Jayden winning in consecutive years was a special moment for the 11-year program.

“It was a good experience, to say the least,” Jayden said. “Going back-to-back felt like an achievement. Having not one championship but two by the same kid puts ourselves and our team on the map for competition to look out for.”

Benson, who wrestled at Bainbridge High School (N.Y.) and then at Division 3 Muskingum University (Ohio), started the youth program in Gloucester. When starting a varsity team just depended on procuring a mat, Benson paid thousands out of pocket. Benson and the other youth coaches asked Swanson, a former high school conference champion out of Winsted, Conn., to lead the new varsity team.

“It’s a humbling experience [to see how far the program has come],” Benson said. “I’m not getting any younger, but it’s very rewarding. I don’t want to take credit, I had a lot of help. It’s what I wanted and I knew I could do it.”

Gloucester’s first two D3 champions were Liam Donahue (2020) and Daniel Beaton (2022). Their success, along with the Toppans, has led to more kids involved in the program.

The Toppans are also encouraging girls to try the sport; Morgan Pennimpede placed third at 138 pounds in the girls’ All-State tournament as a sophomore last season.

“Back four, five, six, seven years ago, it was almost survival, where we needed to bring them up so the school wouldn’t pull the plug,” Swanson said. “This year we finally got over the 20 wrestler mark. I don’t think we’ve ever had that many in the history of the program.”

Added Michael Toppan: “It’s been a journey and the journey is not over. We still look forward to sectionals and states and 100 wins.

“When you put your head on the grinding stone, you can achieve it, it’s not impossible.”

Gloucester twins Jayden and Michael Toppan started wrestling in the second grade. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Near falls

▪ Jayden Toppan’s third-place finish at the Bossi carried extra weight — it clinched Shawsheen’s one-point win over Haverhill. In the 220-pound match, Haverhill’s Matt Harrold took the lead on a reversal with time winding down, but Toppan managed a reversal ahead of the buzzer to take a 5-4 victory.

Toppan even took a photo with the victorious Shawsheen team and hoisted the trophy.

“We’ve never won [at Bossi],” said Shawsheen’s second-year coach Doug Pratt. “We took second once [2010]. To come through and win that with 87 teams, that was a tough tournament to win.”

No one hesitated when the coaches suggested taking the trophy to the cemetery, where longtime coach Mark Donovan was laid to rest in October 2021.

“They know how much this tournament meant to him,” Pratt said. “Everything we do, his memory is never gone for us. Every day we end practice to him.”

▪ On Dec. 23, Shawsheen took the inaugural Dunny Cup from Chelmsford, 54-30, renewing their traditional dual meet while honoring Donovan.

“I met [Donovan] in 1997 as a kid in high school and he was always nice to me,” Chelmsford coach Chris Piscione said. “I’m one of many kids that he affected for 36 years of his career. He would come up to me, ask me how I was doing, always remembering something that happened.”

When Piscione handed the Dunny Cup to Pratt, “I got emotional, I didn’t expect it,” the Shawsheen coach said. “Unbelievable for him to do that, unreal.”

▪ After clinching the heavyweight title at the Bossi with a final takedown, Chelmsford sophomore Thomas Brown ran to his corner and squeezed his coach with a big hug.

In a bracket that included arguably the top three heavyweights in New England, it was Brown who emerged victorious: defeating Melrose senior Braden Marceau-Olayinka in the semifinal (10-0) and Milford’s Hampton Kaye-Kuter in the final (4-1).

“He was fired up,” Piscione said. “I thought he was going to crush me.”

Piscione believes that Brown, also a standout right guard and defensive tackle on the football team, could be the most successful wrestler to come out of Chelmsford when all is said and done.

“He’s very successful at what he does,” Piscione said. “One of the most humble human beings I know. He’s a good dude. Gets good grades, he’s respectful. I can’t say enough good things about him and his family.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.