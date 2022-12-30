Trent Frederic’s improvement for Bruins comes down to a matter of trust

The 24-year-old Frederic found a home as the No. 3 right wing, next to center Charlie Coyle and left wing Taylor Hall , and will likely rejoin that unit once Nosek returns. But Frederic, a center by trade who has also played a lot of left wing the past few years, is making an impression no matter where he slots in.

With Tomas Nosek out again Saturday, with what the Bruins consider a minor issue, Trent Frederic will be the No. 4 center against the Sabres at TD Garden.

“He’s learning that he can now be put in any situation now and just go play,” coach Jim Montgomery said after a Friday morning workout that served as the final tuneup before Saturday’s 1 p.m. matinee. “I hope he’s learned that the coaching staff trusts him in all those situations. To put him at center is because he trusts him.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Frederic, now up to 7-7—14 on the year, is likely to smash his previous highs of 8 goals and 18 points this season. His game has largely been absent of the ill-timed penalties and cement-footed ineffectiveness that put him in Bruce Cassidy’s doghouse.

Advertisement

Montgomery scratched Frederic, who had a so-so training camp, for the season opener in Washington, but he has been a regular since.

Being the right winger with Coyle and Hall has “opened up the creative side of his brain,” Montgomery said. “To be able to think a little more offensively and have a little more wall play, coming [from] the [defensive] zone and neutral zone, he’s made a lot of smart plays to the middle of the ice that have led to a lot of real good transitions for us. It’s a little easier on your off side.”

Hall picks up the pace

Hall, who spent a lost 2021 season in Buffalo, has been reborn in Boston.

Advertisement

Traded here in April 2021 with Curtis Lazar for Anders Bjork and a second-round pick — a deal that Hall, who had a three-team trade list, all but forced — he has settled in as the No. 3 left wing in a stacked Boston lineup.

He is on pace for 30 goals and 63 points, which would be his highest totals since his MVP season of 2018 (39-54—93 in New Jersey). Hall (13-14—27 in 35 games) put up 20 goals and 61 points in his first full season as a Bruin last year. He has scored 30 once in his career.

Hall’s game right now is all pace and power, and according to public analytics data, he is finishing at about the rate expected of him.

“His impact, how hard he’s working, he’s positively all over the ice,” Montgomery said. “He’s got a dogged determination to his game right now.”

Hall is attacking a lot of flat-footed defenders because he’s skating so well. That has led to chances.

His 107 individual scoring chances in all situations were tied for 57th of the 822 skaters who have seen at least a game. Hall has 13 goals, and was expected to score 12.6 based on shot quality and situation, according to Money Puck. He ranked 62nd in expected goals.

“He’s getting those chances because he’s using his speed offensively,” Montgomery said, “and then he’s coming back so hard that when he gets the puck — because he is creating a lot of turnovers with his speed — he has a lot of space between him and defensemen now.”

Advertisement

Ullmark in classic form

If the Bruins stick with the goalie rotation they’ve used of late, Jeremy Swayman would get the call against Buffalo. That would put Linus Ullmark on track to start Monday’s Winter Classic against Pittsburgh. Ullmark, who took a shot to the right arm and was shaking it out at practice, owns the NHL’s best record (20-1-1), goals against average (1.90), and save percentage (.938), and is a burgeoning Vezina Trophy candidate … Though on the outside of the playoff hunt, the Sabres (17-14-2) have taken over the top spot in goals per game (4.0). The Bruins are second (3.8), and are allowing the fewest (2.14) … Montgomery’s childhood in Montreal included a lot of outdoor hockey. “I was fortunate — the alley in the backyard, a friend froze it right there,” he said of his neighborhood in the city’s Rosemont section. “I would go right at 3 and 4 years old, go right out there and skate. Felt like it was two hours. It probably was only a half-hour. Then coming in and having hot chocolate and toast with peanut butter. My mom would let me make it, and I’d dunk it in the hot chocolate. That’s what I remember most.” … As for baseball, Montgomery was an Expos fan who loved Andre Dawson and Tim Raines. But he fell in love with the Red Sox in 1978, the year he fell in love with baseball. It left him with a bit of Fenway heartbreak: “I hate Bucky Dent,” he said.

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.