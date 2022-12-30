Tyler Buchner’s five touchdowns offset his two pick-6s as Notre Dame outlasts South Carolina

Buchner, who regained the starting job after Drew Pyne entered the transfer portal following the regular-season finale, threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 61 yards and two scores. But his three interceptions nearly proved too much to overcome.

The highest-scoring game in Gator Bowl history was filled with big plays and memorable moments. But Buchner delivered the knockout blow when he found tight end Mitchell Evans wide open for a 16-yard touchdown on a third-and-7 play with 1:38 remaining.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tyler Buchner accounted for five touchdowns to help offset two interceptions returned for scores, and No. 19 Notre Dame beat 20th-ranked South Carolina, 45-38, in a wild Gator Bowl on Friday.

O’Donnell Fortune returned one interception 100 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Gamecocks, and DQ Smith returned another 47 yards for a score in the first. But Buchner bounced back from both miscues to earn his first victory in three career starts.

“The game we played was great. We won the game, and I couldn’t be happier,” Buchner said. “But for me, personally, I didn’t play to the standard I wanted to play. I think I accounted for two extra touchdowns they didn’t want me to account for. That’s not the standard I hold myself to.”

Notre Dame (9-4) overcame a 14-point deficit and won despite South Carolina’s scoring on the two pick-6s and on special teams. Punter Kai Kroger connected with long-snapper Hunter Rogers for one of the oddest TDs in bowl lore.

Spencer Rattler completed 29 of 44 passes for 246 yards for the Gamecocks (8-5), with an interception and two touchdowns to Xavier Legette.

The Irish gave coach Marcus Freeman his first bowl victory following a lengthy layoff. Notre Dame lost its bowl game last year to Oklahoma State after naming Freeman the head coach in the wake of Brian Kelly’s departure for LSU. Freeman had his team prepared through transfer-portal departures and opt-outs.

“This is what real life is about: the ability to respond to situations,” Freeman said.