Myanmar’s ousted leader gets 33 years in prison, a likely life sentence

Suu Kyi, 77, a Nobel laureate, had already begun serving a 26-year prison sentence in connection with more than a dozen charges she has faced since being detained. The additional sentence she received Friday, makes it likely that she will remain behind bars for the rest of her life, unless the junta reduces her sentence to house arrest, overturns its own ruling, or falls from power. Suu Kyi’s lawyers plan to appeal, according to a source familiar with the proceedings.

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader, was found guilty of corruption Friday and sentenced to seven years in prison, almost two years after she was first detained by the military in a coup.

Friday’s verdict, delivered in a courtroom that sits inside a prison in the capital, Naypyitaw, was expected to draw international condemnation.

“The verdicts were unsurprising — this was purely a show trial,” said Richard Horsey, a senior adviser on Myanmar for the International Crisis Group. “As with the coup itself, the regime’s objective has been to silence Aung San Suu Kyi and remove her from the political landscape.”

There is widespread speculation in Myanmar that the junta wanted to finish Suu Kyi’s trials by the end of the year so it could focus on another goal: installing Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the military leader behind last year’s coup, as president when the country holds its next general election in mid-2023. A shadow government established by ousted civilian leaders after the February 2021 coup is immensely popular but has been unable to compete politically against the military or to gain international recognition. Min Aung Hlaing’s military-backed party is almost certain to win the next election.

Myanmar has been racked by violence since the coup. Protests erupted across the country as the junta’s opponents mounted a civil disobedience movement and national strike. The military responded with brutal force, shooting and killing protesters in the streets. Thousands of armed resistance fighters have continued to battle the Tatmadaw, as the army in Myanmar is known, using guerrilla tactics and training in the jungle.

Last week, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution condemning the junta’s rights abuses in the aftermath of the coup and demanding the release of political prisoners. Suu Kyi is one of more than 16,000 people who have been arrested since the coup for opposing military rule, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. The group says more than 13,000 of them are still detained.

Suu Kyi has been charged with a series of crimes by the junta, including corruption, election fraud, inciting public unrest, and breaching COVID-19 protocols. A number of other government leaders have also stood trial in recent months, and the regime has executed some pro-democracy activists as it continues to crack down on opponents.

The military-controlled Election Commission first brought election fraud charges against Suu Kyi in November 2021, about a year after her political party won in a landslide. During that trial, Suu Kyi and other senior government officials were accused of manipulating voter lists to secure their victory over the military-backed party. She has denied all of the charges against her.

Friday’s sentencing pertained to a set of charges separate from the election-fraud case. She was found guilty of five counts of corruption that caused a loss of state funds. Prosecutors argued that Suu Kyi did not follow the proper protocols when she rented one helicopter and bought a second, sometime between 2019 and 2021.

Although the junta has insisted that the charges against Suu Kyi are not politically motivated, the military has long considered her a threat and sought to minimize her influence in Myanmar, said Kyee Myint, a human rights lawyer in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city.

“As long as Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is in politics, the military will never win,” Kyee Myint said. “That’s why long-term prison terms are imposed — to remove Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s influence in politics.”

Suu Kyi is the daughter of General Aung San, the country’s independence hero, who was assassinated when she was 2 years old. As an adult, she was one of many people who spent years in jail for their political opposition to the military junta that seized power in 1962 and ruled the country for decades.

In 1991, she won a Nobel Peace Prize for her nonviolent resistance to the generals who had locked her up, turning her into an icon for global democracy. She eventually began a power-sharing arrangement with the military when her party, the National League for Democracy, won its first landslide election victory in 2015. Because the country’s military-drafted constitution bars her from the presidency, she named herself foreign minister and state counselor, positions that gave her broad executive authority.

By the time she was detained in 2021, Suu Kyi had lost some of her luster, in large part because she had downplayed the army’s murderous campaign against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority, who have been forced to flee the country by the hundreds of thousands. But she still has legions of devoted followers in a country now ruled by Min Aung Hlaing.