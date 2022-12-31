How the most tragic intersection in Minneapolis became a beacon of hope

She wasn’t here to look back on the nine minutes and 29 seconds when the life was drained from Floyd under the knee of police Officer Derek Chauvin. Rather, Harrelson is dreaming of what this place of infamy can be. She motions to the boarded-up Speedway gas station and then down Chicago Avenue, imagining a street transformed with flower-lined sidewalks, a park, and benches — a place for introspection or where people can gather to talk about Floyd’s death or race politics in the United States.

MINNEAPOLIS — On a warm October afternoon, Angela Harrelson, aunt of the late George Floyd, stood just a few feet from the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, and surveyed the site where her nephew was murdered on that night in May 2020.

She’d like to see the names of other Black people killed by police memorialized here as well.

Her wish for a permanent memorial at this intersection, which was formally renamed George Perry Floyd Square shortly after his murder, is becoming a reality. The Minneapolis City Council unanimously decided in December to buy the gas station, which was vandalized during the unrest that followed Floyd’s murder, and turn it into a racial justice and healing center. But like many in the community, Harrelson has concerns.

“We have one chance to do this right. This could be a huge opportunity to take something that was so horrific and make it a gift,” she said, wearing a T-shirt with Floyd’s likeness. “Healing comes with improvement. We need to keep the message moving forward and not interrupt it. That’s part of healing, too. If it’s not done right, there’s going to be a missed opportunity. We can’t allow that to happen.”





The street corner where George Floyd was killed, in front of a convenience store on an otherwise unremarkable stretch in South Minneapolis, is not static. More than 2½ years after the murder that set off global demonstrations and sparked police reforms across the country, George Floyd Square has become a hub for events. There are concerts, cookouts, rallies, poetry slams, prayer vigils, block parties, and twice-daily community meetings. There’s a greenhouse, a book donation area, free food distribution, and public art.

A boy tinkered at a piano at the burnt-out Speedway gas station across the street from where George Floyd was killed in 2020. The City of Minneapolis plans to turn the gas station into a justice center and memorial. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Someone had placed a piano under the protected area alongside the long-dry gas pumps at the Speedway. It’s festively adorned with plastic flowers. Floyd came from a musical family; he rapped, and his aunt described Floyd’s father as a “musical genius.”

The gas station may have been a site of rage in the tense weeks following the murder, but now it’s a peaceful gathering place where the music and voices of the neighborhood can be heard. The site of the gas station has been renamed Peoples’ Way.

But the most prevalent feature at George Floyd Square are the thousands of visitors who come from across the globe to see where Floyd struggled to draw his final breaths. This curb is more than a shrine. People leave art, flowers, letters, and stuffed animals.

“This is a sacred space,” one sign reads, and visitors respect it. They quietly walk through the maze of offerings. Many visitors say the experience is spiritual.

“I felt something,” said Dwayne White, who was visiting from Atlanta. “I can’t really describe it. We were all in lockdown because of COVID, and then so we saw him on the news over and over. To be at the place where it happened . . . I just don’t know, it’s a reminder of that time.”

Anna and Günter Wagner, who were on a road trip across the United States from their home in Germany, originally did not have Minneapolis on their itinerary. After talking to other travelers, they decided to make a side trip here.

“This is part of American history,” said Anna Wagner, who was placing a candle on the street. “History is not always pleasant. It can be dreadful, but that’s not a reason to avoid it.”

The boarded-up and burnt-out Speedway gas station at the intersection where George Floyd was killed will become a racial justice healing center. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

The evolution of George Floyd Square began shortly after his murder, said Melvin Tennant, the chief executive of the city’s tourism bureau, and has been entirely community driven. The bureau, called Meet Minneapolis, created a page on its website to help visitors locate and explore the site.

In his eyes, it’s not tourism, but rather an education.

“Anecdotally, I have run into so many people that either have personally or known someone who has made their way here as somewhat of a pilgrimage to see where that happened,” Tennant said. “This is the place where the dialogue has been elevated and sustained. Sadly, when there are tragedies, memories fade quickly.“

Nationally, civil rights leaders and Black scholars stress the importance of not letting those memories fade or the dialogue that they sparked go quiet. The proposal to build a social justice center is being watched across the country.

“It’s a dramatic moment in modern American history,” said Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League and former mayor of New Orleans. “When you look at those seminal moments in the 21st century, you have 9/11 and you have George Floyd. That’s one of the reasons why it’s important to do this while it’s fresh, while the emotions are still felt.”

The hundreds of neighbors and volunteers who have been active at George Floyd Square since his death are determined to keep the dialogue going, but on their terms and timeline. The city already launched a proposed $5 million, years-long project to transform George Floyd Square. Called 38th & Chicago Re-Envisioned, the plan calls for improving long-suffering infrastructure, adding green space, and improving access to public transportation.

“It isn’t going to fix all the issues that we have in our city,” Alexander Kado, transportation planner for Minneapolis, told a local television station. “We’re hoping we’re able to start rebuilding trust and being transparent, engage in the community, and work toward a vision that honors the life of George Floyd.”

The redevelopment plan was launched in the spring, and the purchase of the gas station was announced in December. The city will spend $200,000 to buy it, as well as accept the equivalent of a $420,000 donation from the owner.

The "Say Their Names" installation in Minneapolis features white boards cut in the shape of tombstones inscribed with the names of 100 Black Americans who died at the hands of law enforcement. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

News of the purchase sparked both joy and trepidation. Neighbors are eager to get rid of the empty gas station (a dead body was found inside in March) and create a permanent memorial, but some activists worry that the city’s involvement in the creation of a social justice center or healing center could come at a cost: They worry the power of the message, or the scope of Floyd’s death, could be diminished in a morass of bureaucracy.

“I‘m just hoping they’ll be open to hearing our vision,” Harrelson said. “I told them what I want. What I think. This can be a beautiful opportunity for everyone.”

Harrelson said that since Floyd’s murder, the nonprofit organization she founded with two of her cousins, the George Floyd Global Memorial, has collected more than 5,000 artifacts from the site, including the first flowers and candles left there. She’d like those artifacts, along with much of the art, to have a permanent home.

She wants to protect her nephew’s legacy and tell the story of how his death created a catalyst for change across the world, but she also feels a sense of duty. She’s the only one of Floyd’s immediate family living in Minneapolis, and she takes her role seriously.

A former member of the Army National Guard and a registered nurse, Harrelson comes to George Floyd Square several times a week to talk with tourists. They bring her gifts, she offers hugs. Sometimes it’s difficult to determine who’s consoling whom.

“He was my sister’s son. She told me to keep an eye on him, watch out for him,” she said. “I let my sister down. I thought, ‘My God, if only I had done things differently.’ All of these thoughts were rushing through my head. [George] and I had dreams of doing things together. That was a lot to deal with.”

It’s here, at the intersection where her nephew was murdered, that she was able to work through that guilt. She’s an uplifting presence who buoys neighborhood spirits and leads events.

“He gave me a greater purpose in life,” she said. “I was lonely after he was gone. He was my only family out here; the rest of the family is in Texas and North Carolina. But now I have a whole new family. The people who come here. . . they’re my brothers and sisters, my nieces and my nephews that I never knew I had.”

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.