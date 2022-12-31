From across the region, revelers flock to downtown Boston for First Night festivities

Despite cloudy skies, warm weather drew crowds to downtown Boston for the city’s 48th First Night, a New Year’s Eve celebration of music and art. The event, which lasts from 10 a.m. to midnight and spans from Boston Common to the Christian Science Plaza, is back in full swing for the first time since 2019, according to event organizers.

Couples strolled hand in hand past giant ice sculptures outside Trinity Church in Boston on Saturday, while families gathered beneath a stage in front of the Boston Public Library in Copley Square, bopping and swaying to cheerful renditions of classic pop songs.

Advertisement

MBTA officials said the T will be running free of charge after 8 p.m. Saturday to ease the commute of revelers in and out of Boston.

“The church, the library, the mall, both outdoor and indoor activities are back, and everything is on. Even with the rain, we’re on tonight,” said T.K. Skenderian, a First Night event spokesperson. This is also the first year since COVID that festivities will continue into New Years Day, with “First Day” musical performances planned from 11 to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

While the unseasonably warm weather is expected to draw larger crowds into the evening “if it doesn’t rain,” Skendarian said, the heat and humidity spell bad news for the handful of ice sculptures scattered around Copley, one of the event’s primary attractions.

“They may have a slightly shorter time on Earth this year,” he said, laughing, “but they truly are beautiful while they last.”

Festivities began shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, where visitors to the First Church of Christ, Scientist could take a free guided tour of the Mapparium, stepping inside a 30-foot wide glass model of the Earth housed inside the church’s Mary Baker Eddy Library. The Mapparium usually welcomes hundreds of visitors each year for First Night, but exhibits manager Gaby Mejia said the newly renovated building is on track to break its record this year for most visitors in a single day.

Advertisement

Among the eager visitors was Chelsea Lovett, 24, who came up to Boston from Long Island, New York, for New Years to visit her aunt, Anne Lovett.

Lovett remembered coming to the Mapparium with her aunt on New Years Eve as a little girl, but said she hasn’t been to Boston for First Night in more than a decade, and is thrilled to be back again.

“It’s so amazing! I always tell people they have to come up to Boston for First Night,” she said, her face illuminated by the deep blue emanating from the glass ocean. She and other families looked around in wonder as a narrator told the story of the globe’s construction in 1935 as a “symbol of our collective humanity.” Both Lovetts left smiling as they recalled the festivities of years past.

“The parade, the ice sculptures, we love all of it really,” said Anne Lovett. “But it’s best when I have people here to share the goodness of the day.”

By the early afternoon, performances across Copley Square were in full swing, from a saxophone quartet in the public library to a puppet show in the Copley Place Mall.

Outside the main stage, Brenda and Ron Hoskins were stepping in rhythm to a cover performance of “September” by Earth, Wind, and Fire.

Advertisement

“We’ve been to a few First Nights, but this is our first time being this close to the excitement,” said Brenda Hoskins, who said the couple drove down from Maine after they were able to get a room for the weekend at the Fairmont Copley, which has “a perfect view of the late-night fireworks.”

Hoskins said she and her husband emerged from their hotel shortly after noon to enjoy the festivities before the crowds got too crazy.

“I’ve been here before when it’s been difficult to move through and navigate the crowd,” she said, but families aren’t as thickly packed together this year because of lingering COVID jitters.

Dripping but radiant, the ice sculptures speckling the Back Bay neighborhood drew steady crowds throughout the afternoon — including a group of teenage boys, who hopped off their bikes to pose for a picture in front of a life-size sculpture of Samuel Adams.

The high schoolers, who each hailed from a different corner of Massachusetts but grew up together as boys in Medford, said they had decided to reunite in Boston for their first First Night as a group in the city.

“We’re hoping to cover the entirety of Boston today, that’s why we have the bikes,” said Sanprit Munlikuntla. “But this is great — the music and ice sculptures are awesome, and there’s so many people around. It’s much more lively here than it usually is for us on New Years Eve.”

Inside the Copley shopping center, people clustered tightly under the escalators to watch an East Asian dance troupe from the Chu Ling Dance Academy. Families filled the chairs assembled in front of a makeshift stage and spilled onto the floor, where Anna Rosenfield was holding her daughter, Harper, as the swirl of colorful dresses and fluttering paper fans held the duo rapt.

Advertisement

“It’s spectacular, definitely one of her favorites,” said Rosenfield, her daughter nodding shyly in agreement. Rosenfield said she and her daughter have attended First Night two or three times, but each year is a little bit different. This year is shaping up to be a favorite, in part due to the weather, she said.

“It’s so warm, I can’t believe it. We came out one year and it was frigid, we didn’t last very long,” she said. “But at least we tried. We do try to make a tradition of it.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.