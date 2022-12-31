Barnstable police seek fugitives wanted for shooting, robbery

Barnstable police are looking for two violent fugitives who allegedly robbed and shot a 19-year-old man in Hyannis last week, the department said in a statement.
Kyle Mugford, 26, and Damein Gonsalves, 21, both of Hyannis, are wanted on an active warrant on charges including assault to murder, robbery while armed and masked, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and possession of a firearm without an FID card, Barnstable police said in a statement posted to Facebook.
Mugford is described as standing about six-feet tall and weighing between 225 and 250 pounds, police said.
Gonsalves is described as standing about five-feet-two-inches tall and weighing between 100 and 125 pounds, police said.
“There have been no firearms recovered from this incident and both parties should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said.
The alleged robbery and shooting on Crocker Street, where police responded around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds to both his arms, the statement said.
He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he underwent surgery. He was later transported to a Boston area trauma center, police said.
If anyone knows where the suspects are, they are urged not to approach them. Instead, they should contact Barnstable police at 508-778-3874 or the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 800-527-8873.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.