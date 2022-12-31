Barnstable police seek fugitives wanted for shooting, robbery

Barnstable police are looking for two violent fugitives who allegedly robbed and shot a 19-year-old man in Hyannis last week, the department said in a statement.

Kyle Mugford, 26, and Damein Gonsalves, 21, both of Hyannis, are wanted on an active warrant on charges including assault to murder, robbery while armed and masked, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and possession of a firearm without an FID card, Barnstable police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Mugford is described as standing about six-feet tall and weighing between 225 and 250 pounds, police said.