Bird Sightings from Mass. Audubon

Cape Cod: A Barrow’s goldeneye and a continuing western grebe at Attaquin Park at Mashpee Pond in Mashpee, a pacific loon at Race Point in Provincetown, a king eider at Corporation Beach in Dennis, 29 red knots at Morris Island in Chatham, two lingering willets at Forest Beach in Chatham, six very late long-billed dowitchers in the vicinity of the Centerville Riveroff Craigville Beach Road in Barnstable, late great egrets at Morris Island in Chatham and Oyster Pond in Falmouth, black-headed gulls in Provincetown Harbor, Halls Creek in Marstons Mills, and Hyannis Harbor, and a probable hoary redpoll with three common redpolls at Morris Island in Chatham.

As we close out 2022, interesting bird reports last week featured a northern lapwing in the fields adjacent Argilla Road in Ipswich, a western grebe at Mashpee Pond in Mashpee, a continuing barnacle goose in the Woburn area, a tufted duck at Nantucket, greater white-fronted geese in Ipswich, South Hadley, and Northampton, and a remarkable flock of six wintering long-billed dowitchers in the Centerville River area of Barnstable.

Bristol County: A barrow’s goldeneye off South Neck Road in South Dartmouth, a black-headed gull at Gooseberry Neck in Westport, and 22 red crossbills at the Horseneck Beach Campground in Westport.

Plymouth County: Three sandhill cranes in the fields off Palmer Street in Plympton, an eastern phoebe in Bridgewater, and 10 red crossbills in North Marshfield.

Norfolk County: An Iceland gull at Lake Massapoag in Sharon, a snow goose at Bird Park in East Walpole, and a lesser black-backed gull in Medway.

Suffolk County: Four redheads at Chestnut Hill Reservoir in Chestnut Hill four more redheads at Jamaica Pond in Jamaica Plain, and a lesser scaup at Leverett Pond in Boston.

Essex County: A rare northern lapwing in the fields off Argilla Road in Ipswich where there was also a greater white-fronted goose, an eared grebe at Niles Beach in Gloucester, a bohemian waxwing at Plum Island, an ash-throated flycatcher at the Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury, two redheads in Newburyport Harbor, three canvasbacks at Wenham Lake in Beverly, and a continuing red-headed woodpecker at Appleton Farm in Ipswich.

Middlesex County: A continuing barnacle goose at several locations in the Woburn/Winchester area, a cackling goose at Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, two redheads at Fresh Pond in Cambridge and at Horn Pond in Woburn, a red-throated loon at the Mystic Lakes in Medford, and four sandhill cranes in Pepperell.

Berkshire County: A redhead at Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge, four wood ducks at Woods Pond in Lenox, a horned grebe on the Cheshire Reservoir in Cheshire, two pine grosbeaks in Plainfield, and 27 evening grosbeaks in Savoy and 20 more in Cummington.

Franklin County: Three redheads, a northern pintail, and a Bonaparte’s gull at Turners Falls, three greater scaup and a red-breasted merganser at gate 22 at Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem, and a yellow-bellied sapsucker in Sunderland.

Hampshire County: A rare Smith’s longspur at the Honey Potin Hadley, a greater white-fronted goose at the South Hadley Canal Park and another at Mount Holyoke at the Lower Pond at the Campus Center, a redhead at the Brunelle Marina in South Hadley, five short-eared owls at the Northampton Airport, 60 rusty blackbirds in the Northampton East Meadows, and 32 evening grosbeaks in Worthington.

Worcester County: Two sandhill cranes at the Dexter Drumlin in Lancaster, two redheads and a canvasback in the South Bay of the Wachusett Reservoir, an eared grebe at gate 40 at the Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton, and 23 evening grosbeaks in Royalston.

Martha’s Vineyard: A black vulture and an American oystercatcher at Oak Bluffs and two bald eagles at Oyster Pond in Edgartown.

Nantucket: A Tufted Duck at Hummock Pond, 16 northern shovelers and a common gallinule at Miacomet Pond, a Ross’s goose at Sankaty Head Light, a very late short-billed dowitcher at Tuckernuck Island, three tree swallows at Madaket, and a sedge wren at the Milestone Cranberry Bogs