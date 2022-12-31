R.I. police investigating crash that resulted in death of Massachusetts man

Rhode Island State Police are investigating a crash on Route 146 in Lincoln early Saturday morning that caused the death of a Massachusetts man and sent two others to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said that, at approximately 2:34 a.m., the driver, identified as Christopher Vincent, 25, of Watertown, was driving northbound when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a crash attenuator on the roadway shoulder as he attempted to enter the access portion of Route 146.

The front seat passenger, identified by police as William Molloy, 22, of Ashland, Mass., died as a result of his injuries. Vincent and the rear-seat passenger were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.