A year in deaths

So much seemed at risk this past year — in America, democracy itself; in Ukraine, survival of a proudly independent nation; everywhere, an ongoing pandemic; the list was long. Yet, the deaths of dozens of noteworthy figures underscored what leadership, talent, and persistence can accomplish. And what they leave to future generations.

England lost its queen, the Boston sports world lost a king, and the world of letters lost a revered knight of the keyboard in 2022, another year of enduring conflict and tension around the world that made it all the more essential to appreciate these examplars of dignity and bravery.

Queen Elizabeth II. Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell. Sportswriter-editor Roger Angell. Three individuals whose deeds and words earned them a special place in history.

Queen Elizabeth II. Scott Heppell/Associated Press

The queen’s passing in September ended a 70-year reign, the longest of any female monarch in world history, during which the public image of Britain’s royals was sullied. Through it all, she maintained an unshakable belief in tradition and order, prompting a quarter-million mourners to queue up as she lay in state — out of respect not only for the queen herself but for how she navigated social upheaval and family scandal in the modern media age.

No pro athlete collected more championship rings than William Felton Russell, the fierce Boston Celtics pivot man and trailblazing player-coach, who arrived in Boston in 1956, when the city was a “flea market of racism,” as he put it, and quickly set two unwavering goals: leading his team to NBA titles (11 in all) and standing tall against the forces of ignorance and bigotry.

In his outspoken support for racial equality and social justice, from the Boston suburbs to the Jim Crow South, Russell epitomized the superstar athlete who embraces causes bigger than himself, and by doing so became an even greater hero in the wider world where sports and human rights intersect.

Bill Russell. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/File

Fans of great writing knew Roger Angell as a baseball bard without peer. Fellow literati knew him as a thoughtful editor who helped other A-list writers publish their best work. His death in May, at age 101, ended a life in full but not before, in sublime essays such as “This Old Man,” he chronicled the aging process in prose that, by turns unflinchingly descriptive and mordantly hilarious, might best be described as Angell-ic.

Other prominent figures who passed include Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, whose bold democratization initiatives led to the dissolution of the USSR in 1991, and fellow Nobel Peace Prize winner David Trimble, the Northern Ireland minister who helped negotiate the historic 1998 Good Friday Agreement. Japan bade goodbye to Shinzo Abe, its longest-serving prime minister, who was assassinated in July, and Americans to former secretary of state Madeleine Albright, a brilliant scholar-diplomat and the first woman to hold that Cabinet post. And Benedict XVI, the first pope to resign in 600 years, died Saturday at 95.

Though political opposites, Utah senator Orrin Hatch, a conservative Republican, and Ash Carter, defense secretary in the Obama administration, both served their country with distinction: Hatch known for his bipartisan deal-making, including with liberal stalwart Edward M. Kennedy; Carter for opening the military to female and transgender service members.

Service was a hallmark, too, of Paul Farmer, a global health expert who brought first-world medical care to some of the world’s poorest before his death in Rwanda at age 62. A medical anthropologist and leading practitioner of “social medicine,” Dr. Farmer cofounded Partners in Health, a global outreach effort that combated HIV, Ebola, and other deadly diseases. He was as well known in the streets of African villages as he was in the corridors of Boston hospitals.

Sidney Poitier. Matt Sayles/Associated Press

Many beloved entertainers passed away, none more celebrated than Sidney Poitier and Angela Lansbury. Poitier, the first Black person to win Oscar’s best actor award, opened doors for countless other Black film actors while imparting grit and soul to films such as “In the Heat of the Night.” Lansbury began her movie career in the 1940s, became a Broadway star in the 1950s and ‘60s, and capped a seven-decade career with her portrayal of sleuth Jessica Fletcher on the long-running TV series “Murder, She Wrote.”

Two more of Hollywood’s finest, Ray Liotta and Paul Sorvino, brought a cool intensity to their film, television, and stage roles, playing everything from gangsters (both starred in the mob epic “Goodfellas”) to show business and sports legends. Memorable, too, were Sally Kellerman’s role in the 1970 film “M*A*S*H” and Robert Morse’s star turns in Broadway hits including “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”

All were widely mourned, as were James Caan, whose portrayal of hot-tempered Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather” made him a big-screen immortal, and Oscar winner William Hurt (“Kiss of the Spider Woman”), who excelled at playing complex characters with disarming ease. Also, acclaimed film directors Jean-Luc Godard (“Breathless”), Bob Rafelson (“Five Easy Pieces”), and Peter Bogdanovich (“The Last Picture Show”); versatile stage director Peter Brook; and comedians Bob Saget and Gilbert Gottfried, who graduated from comedy clubs to TV and movie stardom. All will be missed.

Christine McVie. Chad Batka/New York Times/file

Music fans were shaken by the deaths of Jerry Lee Lewis, piano-pounding pioneer of the Fifties rock revolution; singer-songwriter Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac fame; pop diva Olivia Newton-John, who also starred in the megahit movie musical “Grease”; and country music queen Loretta Lynn, a coal miner’s daughter whose heartfelt songs reflected a life of humble beginnings and spunky resilience.

Also, a tip of the hat goes to jazz greats Ramsey Lewis and Pharoah Sanders, rap artist Coolio, rockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins, classical pianist Radu Lupu, and composer Ned Rorem, whose published diaries provided a rare window into gay artistic life half a century ago.

Of all who ever graced a broadcasting booth, the late Vin Scully was simply the best to bring a baseball game to life on the radio. New England Patriots fans felt much the same about Gino Cappelletti, an outstanding placekicker-receiver in his playing days and Pats color analyst for 32 action-packed years. Celtics forward Paul Silas, a defensive force and rebounding machine, rounded out his NBA career as a coach and mentor to younger stars.

Loretta Lynn. Rick Diamond/Photographer: Rick Diamond/Getty

The soccer world lost its own king, Brazil’s Pelé. An electrifying performer, the three-time World Cup winner played soccer with a passion and creativity that transformed the beautiful game. With his talent and amiability, he was declared a national treasure and considered an ambassador for the sport in all corners of the globe.

Also hailed were Hall of Fame baseball pitchers Gaylord Perry and Bruce Sutter, hockey greats Guy Lafleur and Mike Bossy, basketball’s Bob Lanier, Pittsburgh Steelers all-pro running back Franco Harris, Boston running coach Billy Squires, World Cup soccer scribe Grant Wahl, and softball ace Joan Joyce, who once struck out Ted Williams with an assortment of dazzling deliveries.

The world of letters suffered numerous losses last year, most notably Pulitzer-winning historian David McCullough, esteemed for his presidential biographies (Truman, Adams), historical recreations (Brooklyn Bridge, Panama Canal), and narrative gifts (PBS’s “The Civil War”). Also eulogized, though of an altogether different sensibility, was conservative humorist P.J. O’Rourke, who skewered both the left and right in his sharply satirical writings.

David McCullough. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Two more authors known for their storytelling prowess: Hilary Mantel, whose historical fiction (“Wolf Hall”) earned her a worldwide audience, and adventure novelist Jack Higgins (“The Eagle Has Landed”), whose books sold in the millions. Foodies, meanwhile, shared tasty tidbits from the writings of critic Gael Greene (“Nobody Knows the Truffles I’ve Seen”) and Julie Powell (“Julie & Julia”), who died just weeks apart last fall.

The arts world mourned the passing of Claes Oldenburg, whose monumental Pop Art sculptures depicted commonplace objects (clothespin, bowling balls); abstract painter Sam Gilliam, and realist portrait artist Philip Pearlstein; computer programmer Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the ubiquitous GIF; and three witty cartoonists long associated with the New Yorker, George Booth, Lee Lorenz, and Jean-Jacques Sempe.

CNN anchor Bernard Shaw. ALEX BRANDON/Associated Press

The journalism profession, often under siege these days, lost some of its finest practitioners as well. Among them were Boston-born, barrier breaking network journalist Barbara Walters; veteran broadcast correspondents Bernard Shaw, Bill Plante, and Ken Bode; columnist-pundit Mark Shields; photojournalists Tim Page and Dirck Halstead; globe-trotting NPR correspondent Anne Garrels; and the Globe’s Jack Thomas, who wore many hats during his newsroom career before leaving readers a parting gift: a poignant personal essay about facing a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Exploring the frontiers of human knowledge and compassionate health care inspired the careers of many research scientists, medical innovators, and tech experts who passed from the scene in 2022. On that list were renowned MGH heart surgeon Gerald Austen, a founder of Partners HealthCare; cardiologist Herbert Benson, a pioneer of mind/body medicine; and obstetrician-gynecologist Waldo Fielding, a leading advocate for safe, legal abortion.

Also, paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey, an author and wildlife conservationist; astrophysicist Eugene Parker, an expert on solar winds; ecologist James Lovelock, whose Gaia theory portrayed the Earth as a living, and thus vulnerable, organism; and computer scientist David Walden, who in 1969 helped build the machinery that enabled the Internet to be born. Along with dozens of others, all made significant contributions to how we live today and what we know about our world.

David Mugar. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Across the city and region, grateful citizens said farewell to businessmen-philanthropists David Mugar — no Fourth of July Esplanade celebration will seem quite as dazzling without him — and Alan Lewis, who funded hundreds of humanitarian projects in Boston and around the world. Also mourned were Fidelity’s Ned Johnson, who revolutionized the investment industry; Legal Seafoods founder George Berkowitz, who turned a Cambridge fish market into a seafood-restaurant empire; and Elaine Schuster, a leading benefactor of educational, health care, media, and political causes.

As president of Boston’s NAACP branch, Leonard Alkins spent decades advocating of behalf of the city’s people of color. Rosemarie Sansone, CEO of the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, did much the same for the city’s core business community. Local jazz fans warmed to the memory of WGBH show host Eric Jackson and WBZ-TV News viewers to Shelby Scott, famous for her storm coverage and for being part of the country’s first all-female anchor team.

Finally, as 2022 draws to a close, we hold dear the men and women who gave their lives fighting tyranny around the globe and the victims of gun violence in our own communities, too many of whom died far too young. All deserve special remembrance at the dawn of the coming new year.