Boston celebrates the arrival of a new year

Updated December 31, 2022, 35 minutes ago
Abigail McCarthy, 9, wears 2021 glasses while watching the First Night Boston parade. Thousands gathered in Copley Square in Boston on New Years for activities hosted throughout the square, ending with a parade and fireworks.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Thousands of Bostonians rang in the new year on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, marveling at First Night Boston’s fireworks display over Boston Common from the comfort of their couches and the sidewalks of Copley Square. Take a look:


Toby Glenhaber, volunteer with the Puppeteers Cooperative, holds a puppet while preparing to walk in First Night Boston parade. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Alwyn McLeod walks on stilts in the First Night Boston parade. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
People hold umbrellas while watching the fireworks over Boston Common during First Night Boston on New Years Eve.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
The William Diamond Juniors prepare to walk in First Night Boston parade. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Peter Cannizzaro, a juggler in Boston Circus Guild, performs at First Night Boston on Friday.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Kenneth Flowers dances with his 1.5 year old nephew Bryson Sandiford while listening to a performance during First Night Boston on Friday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Boston Circus Guild performer Gina DeFreitas takes pictures with attendees of First Night Boston on Friday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

