Audrey Koen, Izzy Cusack lead No. 2 Canton girls’ hockey past Sandwich for Judy Gormley Cup title

“It’s excellent. It’s a great way to end this year,” said Petrich, whose Bulldogs improved to 6-1. “It builds confidence for the girls.”

Both goals were on give-and-go plays that have been a focus for new Canton coach Nikki Petrich and her squad.

Senior Audrey Koen scored in the second period, and freshman Izzy Cusack scored the winning goal in overtime to lead the second-ranked Canton girls’ hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Sandwich in the championship game of the Judy Gormley Cup at Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne.

After Cohen won a faceoff about 2:30 into overtime, the captain got to open space and set up Cusack from behind the net.

With 38 seconds remaining in the second period, the roles were reversed with Cusack feeding Cohen to tie the game at 1-1.

Katie Barrett opened the scoring for Sandwich (2-3) on a goal assisted by Makena Clark.

The game was a battle between senior goalies — Sophia Visceglio for the Blue Knights, and Canton’s Carolyn Durand.

On a Canton power play with 4:30 left in the game, Visceglio came up with more than five saves on what appeared to be sure goals to keep Sandwich in it.

“They did a great job, we play them again in February,” said Petrich. “They are a great team, they had us for a lot of the game.”

Petrich called Durand, who has played in big games before, “the backbone of our team.”

“It gives us the confidence to be more aggressive,” Petrich said. “We have the confidence knowing it’s going to take 5, 6, 7 shots to beat her. But by then, we’ve cleared it.”