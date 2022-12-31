Bruins lose their last game before Winter Classic, falling to Sabres in overtime at Garden

Alex Tuch, the ex-Boston College winger, scored his second of the game at 3:53 of overtime, giving Buffalo a 4-3 win.

Until netminder Jeremy Swayman, with the Sabres’ net empty and 1:37 left, let a Dylan Cozens shot from the wing squeak through. It tied the score at 3 and forced overtime.

David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand electrified the TD Garden crowd on a Saturday afternoon, and the Bruins were on their way to ringing in the New Year with another win at home.

The Sabres (18-14-2) became the third team this season to earn a point in Boston.

The Bruins (28-4-4) finished the 2022 portion of their schedule without a regulation loss on Causeway Street (18-0-3).

Marchand’s third-period goal, a five-hole breakaway finish set up by a brilliant Pastrnak feed at 12:25, put Boston up, 3-2.

After 40 minutes, the Sabres hadn’t broken away on the scoreboard — they held a 2-1 lead — but they were scooting through the middle of the ice and bearing down on Swayman (21 saves).

It helped them erase the one-goal edge Boston earned on Pastrnak’s first-period strike.

The Bruins, 20-0-1 when scoring first, were in danger of tarnishing both that mark and the glittering home record.

Until Bergeron scored his 15th on the power play at 5:16 of the third, finishing a Marchand feed from the corner. The Sabres had it defended fairly well, knowing the Bruins would look for Pastrnak’s one-timer from the circle first, and Bergeron’s from the slot second.

No matter. Bergeron faded into open ice, Marchand slipped the puck to his pal, and Bergeron tied it.

Pastrnak scored his 25th of the season in similar trademark fashion, stepping into his left-circle office and slamming a one-timer past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The work before was wizardly, with all four teammates — David Krejci, Pavel Zacha, Brandon Carlo, and Hampus Lindholm — touching the puck within four seconds of Krejci setting up No. 88 with a cross-ice feed.

Only Auston Matthews (37) has more five-on-five goals in the calendar year 2022 than Pastrnak (32).

The Bruins had several chances to extend the lead. Bergeron’s line, when on the ice with Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy, were too much for the Sabres to handle. Luukkonen seemed to seek relief behind him, subtly knocking off the net during one dominant sequence from Boston’s best.

On a power play at 13:40 of the first, the Bruins leaked a shorthanded breakaway and Swayman stopped Payton Krebs. At the other end, Marchand shot into Luukkonen’s pad on a patient setup from Bergeron below the dots.

After Buffalo made the kill, Tage Thompson did what he does: stickhandled his way into a goal. The Sabres had a quick-strike three on two after Tuch harassed Connor Clifton into a turnover in the left circle. Matt Grzelcyk was guarding the back post and was unable to handle the 6-foot-7-inch Thompson using his reach to tuck one around Swayman’s pads.

Thompson, the NHL’s breakout star of 2022-23, turned a small opening into a big hole. He had Swayman guarding for a shot, and didn’t attack the far side of the goal until the moment Grzelcyk turned his stick out of the lane. Grzelcyk, marking Tuch, couldn’t handle both men.

In the opening minutes of the second, the Bruins nearly took a 2-1 lead on a breakaway. Instead, the Sabres did just that.

First, Krejci sent Zacha in alone. The winger zipped the puck through the closing pads of Luukkonen, but the netminder, atop his crease, got just enough of it to send it careening to the corner.

Moments later, Lindholm tried to break up a stretch pass from Ilya Lyubushkin, but Tuch, the ex-Boston College forward, fought it off, skated in, and ripped one high blocker on Swayman at 2:03.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.