fb-pixel Skip to main content
HS boys' hockey: Reading 3, Arlington 1

Chris Hanifin backstops No. 12 Reading boys’ hockey to an upset of No. 1 Arlington

By Carson Tully Globe Correspondent,Updated December 31, 2022, 1 hour ago
Reading's Chris Hanifan deflects a shot by Arlington's Kevin O'Connor. It was one of 29 saves the junior netminder had for the No. 12 Rockets (4-0) in a 3-1 upset over top-ranked Spy Ponders (4-1) on Saturday at Ed Burns Arena.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

ARLINGTON — Junior netminder Chris Hanifin was dominant in the crease with 29 saves as the 12th-ranked Reading boys’ hockey team toppled No. 1 Arlington, 3-1, in a Middlesex League showdown at Ed Burns Arena Saturday afternoon.

The host Spy Ponders (4-1) came out physical and disruptive to close out the calendar year, but it was Hanifin and the Rockets (4-0) who emerged victorious to remain undefeated.

“We knew it would be a heavy-skating, up-and-down game,” Reading coach Mark Doherty said. “We are a big, fast team, and we played that style today. Hanifin played outstanding, as he has all year, and this was a great challenge for our group.”

Advertisement

In what started as an even, hard-fighting goaltending battle, Reading senior Jack Donnelly opened the scoring with a glove-side snipe off of a feed from TJ Michel. Arlington had premier opportunities throughout most of the first period, but Hanifin proved to be the difference-maker early.

Reading's Matt Fichera (27, right) leads a happy conga line of teammates after his second-period goal broke a 1-1 tie for the No. 12 Rockets in a 3-1 upset of top-ranked Arlington on Saturday at Ed Burns Arena.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Momentum shifted in the second period when Arlington captain Stefanos Sotiropoulos cashed in on a rebound to tie the game, 1-1. The Spy Ponders began to pressure Reading, but exceptional goaltending from Hanifin and a pressing forecheck by the Rockets trended during the period. Matt Fichera lifted Reading to a 2-1 lead towards the end of the second period, scoring a gritty goal in front of the net with helpers from Mike Miele and Laz Giardina.

Arlington's Jack Donnelly (left) collides with Arlington's Cam Desmond during a Middlesex League showdown of top-ranked teams.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Arlington outshot Reading,13-2, in the final period of the game in what was a constant fight and final push for the Spy Ponders’ comeback hopes. But Giardina delivered the final dagger for Reading, burying a lethal wrist shot to cap a statement victory. Arlington led the final shot tally, 30-22.

Hanifin’s dominant reign in the crease lifted Reading to their most impressive win of the season.

Advertisement

“As a team, we did a great job keeping Arlington to the outside and letting me handle things from there,” said Hanifin. “Our team is looking good with a 4-0 start, but we can’t overlook things. It’s all about staying focused and keeping it rolling.”



Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video