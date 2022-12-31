Chris Hanifin backstops No. 12 Reading boys’ hockey to an upset of No. 1 Arlington

The host Spy Ponders (4-1) came out physical and disruptive to close out the calendar year, but it was Hanifin and the Rockets (4-0) who emerged victorious to remain undefeated.

ARLINGTON — Junior netminder Chris Hanifin was dominant in the crease with 29 saves as the 12th-ranked Reading boys’ hockey team toppled No. 1 Arlington, 3-1, in a Middlesex League showdown at Ed Burns Arena Saturday afternoon.

“We knew it would be a heavy-skating, up-and-down game,” Reading coach Mark Doherty said. “We are a big, fast team, and we played that style today. Hanifin played outstanding, as he has all year, and this was a great challenge for our group.”

In what started as an even, hard-fighting goaltending battle, Reading senior Jack Donnelly opened the scoring with a glove-side snipe off of a feed from TJ Michel. Arlington had premier opportunities throughout most of the first period, but Hanifin proved to be the difference-maker early.

Reading's Matt Fichera (27, right) leads a happy conga line of teammates after his second-period goal broke a 1-1 tie for the No. 12 Rockets in a 3-1 upset of top-ranked Arlington on Saturday at Ed Burns Arena. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Momentum shifted in the second period when Arlington captain Stefanos Sotiropoulos cashed in on a rebound to tie the game, 1-1. The Spy Ponders began to pressure Reading, but exceptional goaltending from Hanifin and a pressing forecheck by the Rockets trended during the period. Matt Fichera lifted Reading to a 2-1 lead towards the end of the second period, scoring a gritty goal in front of the net with helpers from Mike Miele and Laz Giardina.

Arlington's Jack Donnelly (left) collides with Arlington's Cam Desmond during a Middlesex League showdown of top-ranked teams. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Arlington outshot Reading,13-2, in the final period of the game in what was a constant fight and final push for the Spy Ponders’ comeback hopes. But Giardina delivered the final dagger for Reading, burying a lethal wrist shot to cap a statement victory. Arlington led the final shot tally, 30-22.

Hanifin’s dominant reign in the crease lifted Reading to their most impressive win of the season.

“As a team, we did a great job keeping Arlington to the outside and letting me handle things from there,” said Hanifin. “Our team is looking good with a 4-0 start, but we can’t overlook things. It’s all about staying focused and keeping it rolling.”







