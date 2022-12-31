High school notebook: Xaverian baseball coach Gerry Lambert gets hall call to MBCA Class of 2023

When he returned to the room, the proud Xaverian grad (’88) was one of four inductees of the MBCA’s Class of 2023 — but the only active coach — that also includes Dennis Baker (Ashland and Bellingham), Mike O’Keefe (Chelmsford), and Tom Brassil (Holyoke).

In early November, at a Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association meeting, the 2023 Hall of Fame nominations were on the agenda. Xaverian coach Gerry Lambert , a board member for a decade-plus, was asked to leave the room.

“Very humbling, to be honest, I was not thinking of going into [the Hall], anytime soon, a little awkward,” said Lambert, who has 264 wins as he approaches his 20th season.

“I’m not in the middle of my career, and certainly, not at the end,” he said. “It’s a little strange, to talk in the past tense, because I’ve got to talk a little bit about the present, and the future too.”

Hired as a teacher at his alma in 1994, Lambert was a varsity assistant for four seasons before leading the freshman program for three years. The Hawks were 10-11 in 2022, his first varsity season as coach. Three state titles have followed, headlined by the 18-1 finish in the return-from-the-pandemic campaign in 2021, capped by a 2-0 victory over Leominster at Doyle Field on July 5.

“Top to bottom, that was the best team I have ever had,” said Lambert of a squad headlined by Catholic Conference MVP Matt Brinker, now a freshman catcher at Northeastern, pitchers Marc Cedrone (Bentley), John Connolly (Endicott), and Ryan Douglas (Stonehill). His third base/shortstop/second base trio committed four errors in 19 games.

“There was no data from the previous year [the 2020 COVID-cancelled year], but we knew we had a very good baseball team. It’s one thing to have the talent, but what is the mind-set? Can you get it done. You have to remember, those seniors graduated in late May. We won the title on July 5 . . . They checked every box.”

Lambert will start putting together notes for his induction, but his focus remains continuing to teach the game, and teach young men life lessons. “I been in that [voting] room for 12 years. I know the quality of the candidates every year, including the other inductees this year. I am humbled.”

Baker, the former athletic director at Bellingham, coached a combined 50 seasons at Ashland (baseball) and Bellingham (softball), accumulating over 300 career wins. Brassil led Holyoke to 20 state tournament berths in 26 seasons, while O’Keefe guided Chelmsford to 320 wins and six Merrimack Valley Conference titles during his stint from 1995-2016.

The class will be inducted at the 55th annual MBCA banquet Jan. 28 at the Four Points by Sheraton in Wakefield. The speakers at the event include BC coach Mike Gambino, Holy Cross coach Ed Kahovec, and Stoneman Douglas (Fla.) coach Todd Fitz-Gerald, who had the top-ranked team nationally in 2022.

Tickets are $50 per guest and may be purchased online: www.massbca.com. For more info, contact Steve Freker at the same address.

Remembering Victor Ortiz

Victor Ortiz won 385 games and a Division 1 state title (1985) in a memorable 24-year run as the boys’ basketball coach at Brockton High.

On Jan. 24, 2020, the court at the high school was renamed his honor, the Victor. M Ortiz Court, on a night the Boxers rallied from a 14-point, first-half deficit for a 72-69 win over Cambridge.

Following a long illness, the 74-year-old Ortiz died Monday, surrounded by family. Beloved in his community, and respected as a coach and friend, Ortiz grew up in Puerto Rico before serving in the US Navy in Vietnam and the Mediterranean Sea. After earning degrees in psychology (Stonehill) and counseling (Boston College), he was a counselor in the Brockton Public Schools for 31 years.

“It was always enjoyable coaching against Victor’s teams,” said Brian Buckley, the coach at BC High from 1990-96.

“They were well-coached and always pressed. If you weren’t prepared his teams could take you out of the game quickly. But most importantly after the final whistle, both teams shook hands. He loved to compete, he loved basketball and his enthusiasm was amplified by his teams.”

In 1985, Buckley was in the midst of his run as coach of the men’s basketball team at Curry. But he was on the radio call, for WBET, as color analyst, for that Brockton vs. Cambridge Rindge & Latin state final.

“What a great team that was,” he said. “He was a rival, and yet a great friend.”

That 24-1 team avenged its only regular season loss, 71-58, to the Rumeal Robinson-led Falcons, with a 65-63 victory for the title.

Notables

Dan Lee was a soccer and lacrosse stalwart at Lincoln-Sudbury, culminating with a 56-goal, 34-assist season in the latter as a senior in 1997, when he was a Globe All-Scholastic. Since 2017, the Holy Cross graduate has been the athletic director at Needham, and a respected voice in the Bay State Conference and beyond. On July 1, he will be heading home, as the new AD at L-S, replacing the retiring Art Reilly. “Needham is an elite program, and have loved my time there . . . Lincoln-Sudbury is the one job that I would leave [Needham] for,” said Lee, who resides in Sudbury with his young famly. “To be part of a program [at L-S], that helped me so much when I was growing up, where I played lacrosse and soccer . . . The Globe’s 2022 Fall All-Scholastic section will be published on Sunday, Jan. 15, saluting athletes and coaches in cross-country, field hockey, girls’ volleyball, golf, football, soccer, and swimming, plus the preps.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.