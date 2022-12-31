Milford wrestling pins down an impressive showing in inaugural New Year’s Eve Clash

Freshman Derek Marcolini (106) added three wins, as did senior heavyweight Hampton Kaye-Kuter in the quad, which included a 39-30 victory over Coventry, R.I. and 64-18 over Springfield Central.

Milford senior Matt Donis (195 pounds), and sophomores Luke Donis (160) and Sean Donovan (170) each went 3-0, all via fall, as the Scarlet Hawks racked up three impressive victories, including a 40-37 decision over Shawsheen, in the inaugural New Year’s Eve Clash in Billerica.

“This was something we [Milford and Shawsheen] put together in the offseason,” Milford coach PJ Boccia said. “We wanted to have a really good day of wrestling. We expected it to be really good programs. We invited the best teams we could find.”

Shawsheen, which was coming off the program’s first victory at the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament, was hoping for more.

“We went up there with the right mind-set,” Boccia said. “We knew as a team we have a good dual meet team and wanted to wrestle against the best. My guys definitely stepped up.”

Milford took an early lead, but Shawsheen made a push in the middle weights. Knowing Shawsheen was forfeiting at heavyweight, it came down to senior captain Michael Mastroianni at 220, needing to avoid a pin.

His conservative approach kept Shawsheen junior Austin Malandain to a 5-2 decision to clinch it for the Scarlet Hawks.

“Throughout the match, the guys were into it, even against their best wrestlers,” Boccia said. “My guys hung in there and that set the tone. It’s a good feeling. To pull out a victory there is a good place to be.”

St. John’s Prep 57, Central (R.I.) 20 — The Eagles’ dominant season continued with a quad meet, dropping just 35 points combined to improve to 13-0 on the season.

Victories included 65-12 over Lincoln (R.I.) and 71-3 over La Salle (R.I.).

Heavyweight Charlie Smith was one of seven from St. John’s Prep to go 3-0 on the day, with Alex Schaeublin (113), Elias Hajali (126), Jayden D’Ambrosio (138), Ryan Lepore (152), Rawson Iwanicki (160), and Marc Pineiro (195) each taking three wins.

Boys’ basketball

Mansfield 71, Bridgewater-Raynham 33 — Chris Hill (20 points) and Trevor Foley (17 points) powered the No. 6 Hornets (5-0) in the nonleague home win.

Girls’ basketball

Bishop Feehan 71, Bishop Fenwick 26 — Senior captain Sammy Reale scored 15 of her game-high 18 points in the first half as the fifth-ranked Shamrocks (5-0) sprinted to a 25-4 early cushion in their Catholic Central opener. Sophomore Maddy Steel netted 16 points, hitting four of her seven 3-point shots.

Bridgewater-Raynham 50, North Quincy 35 — Reese Bartlett registered 19 points and 10 rebounds for No. 18 Bridgewater-Raynham (3-1) in the nonleague road win.



