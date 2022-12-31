fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones fined close to $24,000 for two incidents against Bengals

By Amin Touri Globe Staff,Updated December 31, 2022, 43 minutes ago
Mac Jones's wallet got a little bit lighter after a pair of fines from the NFL.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined $23,976 for a pair of incidents from last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

Jones was hit with a $13,367 fine for his low block on Eli Apple, which drew much of the attention on social media after Apple called it “a dirty play” and brought up Jones’s previous history with accusations of foul play.

The second-year signal caller was also hit with a $10,609 bill for an unnecessary roughness penalty he took diving into the pile after Rhamondre Stevenson’s critical fumble in the final minutes.

Saturday’s punishments bring Jones’s total fines to $34,585 on the year, after he picked up another $10,609 charge for an unsportsmanlike conduct call against the Bills in Week 13.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.

