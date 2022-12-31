Red Sox hire Kyle Hudson as first base coach

The Red Sox have rounded out their 2023 coaching staff, bringing aboard Kyle Hudson — a member of the Guardians’ staff since 2020 — as their first base coach.

Hudson will also work with Red Sox outfielders. His hiring, which is expected to be announced after the new year, follows the departure of former bench coach Will Venable in November. After Venable (who’d also worked with the team’s outfielders) left to serve as associate manager of the Rangers, the Red Sox moved Ramón Vázquez from first base coach to bench coach.

Hudson had spent the last three years as a coaching assistant for the Guardians, working with outfielders and the advance scouting team. Prior to that, he’d been a bench coach for three years in Cleveland’s minor league system.