Tua Tagovailoa’s absence underscores he is the face of the NFL’s concussion problem

Because even as we grapple with an acceptable level of injury risk in football, concussions are just different. Even as we see improvement in trying to protect players’ bodies from the toll of a game built around violent collisions, protecting their heads has not simply become the central issue of the injury conversation, but the most complicated one. While the Patriots and Dolphins prepare for this Week 17 game rife with playoff ramifications, it is the absence of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that has overshadowed everything else.

Injuries are as much a part of the NFL as touchdowns and turnovers, but our understanding of the risk to players has certainly changed over the years. Gone are those compilation videos that celebrated bone-crushing hits with gusto and glee, replaced by a rulebook filled with far more stringent guidelines that protect player safety. That’s good — we don’t need to be celebrating that old brand of brutality.

Like it or not, fair or not, Tagovailoa, the 24-year-old former Alabama star by way of Hawaii, is the face of the concussion problem. From his early-season injuries that led to midseason changes in the league’s concussion protocol when it was clear there were some major holes in the policy, to this late-season recurrence that didn’t actually emerge until the day after he completed a game against the Packers, once again showing the difficulty in managing head injuries, Tagovailoa’s case has challenged everything the NFL thinks it knows about concussions.

No matter how many checks it puts in place, no matter how much it looks for protection in a protocol it designed, there are going to be ones that slip through the cracks. And that has to be part of the discussion going forward, when offseason rules changes shouldn’t be limited to defining a hold or reviewing a pass interference.

Who can forget the DeVante Parker debacle in the Patriots’ Monday night win in Arizona, when Nelson Agholor saw Parker’s wobbling long before any on-field officials or off-the-field spotters did, when his frantic call to get Parker off the field was seen by television commentators and at-home viewers but not by those who had the power to do something about it? How about considering a way to let teammates stop play without penalty when they see someone stumbling to get up the way Parker did?

Who was not at all surprised when the apparent hit to Tagovailoa’s head last Sunday, which appeared to be when he slammed his head into the turf in the second quarter, didn’t present its symptoms alarmingly enough for intervention until Monday, allowing him to stumble through some terrible second-half play, including three fourth-quarter interceptions? How about finding a way to do repeated concussion checks throughout a game to check for delayed reactions? Or treating players with previously diagnosed concussions differently when it comes to any contact to the head?

The bottom line here is to remember how fragile the humans at the center of this game are, and how we should never underplay the potential long-term devastation of sustaining repeated concussions. That’s why a chorus of calls came all week for Tagovailoa to not only sit out the rest of this season but to consider retiring from football. His trainer, Nick Hicks, shut the latter possibility down with a tweet Thursday that said his client isn’t “going anywhere for a very very long time” and to “get over it,” and his brother Taulia, the quarterback at Maryland, seemed to agree with his comments to the Associated Press.

“I just feel like he’s not going to stop playing football,” Taulia said. “I feel like every opportunity he has, he is going to try to play. I don’t know, it’s just ‘go until the wheels fall off.’ ”

But others in the game were not so sure. Emmanuel Acho tweeted, “I watched my draft-mate, Luke Kuechly, retire at age 28 after three concussions. Tua Tagovailoa shouldn’t play again this year, there’s no exception.” Marcus Spears said on ESPN, “If I’m Tua, if I’m any part of his family, I’m having a real conversation about my career … and whether this should be it or not.” Robert Griffin III tweeted, “Tua shouldn’t play anymore this year. Put the PERSON before the player.”

Dr. Chris Nowinski, the founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, wrote this past week in his blog: “Tua should not play again this season. Full stop. But the Dolphins should make the playoffs, which could give Tua enough time to become asymptomatic and clear the concussion protocol. What Tua may not know is that the concussion protocol is imperfect and is not the only variable to consider when deciding whether to return this season. Clinical experience (and my personal experience) suggests that the more concussions one has, and the closer together they are, the longer they take to recover from, and the more likely symptoms are to become permanent.”

The concern is real, and understandable. Of course, the decision is Tagovailoa’s to make, but the pattern of this season is troubling. While the NFL promises yet another investigation and review into this latest diagnosis, it continues to characterize Tagovailoa as having had two concussions this season. But anyone who saw him in that initial game against the Bills, the one that preceded the scary fencing response the next Thursday night against the Bengals, knows he’s up to three concussions (at least) this season. If anything, his case has to be a reminder that the work in spotting concussions is never done.

