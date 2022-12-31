fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: See New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world

Updated December 31, 2022, 59 minutes ago
Sydney, Australia, welcomed the new year.MUHAMMAD FAROOQ/AFP via Getty Images

Cities around the world around celebrating New Year’s Eve and the beginning of 2023. Here’s a look.

Fireworks light up the sky over Manila.JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty Images
The Taipei 101 building was lit up in Taiwan's capital.Gene Wang/Getty
The scene in Hong Kong to welcome the new year.ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images
Fireworks exploded over Syndey Harbour Bridge in Australia.Roni Bintang/Getty
A crowd at Sydney Botanic Garden watched the 9 p.m. fireworks.Roni Bintang/Getty
A temporary open air ice rink in Moscow's Red Square in front of St. Basil's Cathedral and the Spasskaya Tower.ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video