Photos: See New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world

Cities around the world around celebrating New Year’s Eve and the beginning of 2023. Here’s a look.Fireworks light up the sky over Manila.JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Taipei 101 building was lit up in Taiwan's capital.Gene Wang/GettyThe scene in Hong Kong to welcome the new year.ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty ImagesFireworks exploded over Syndey Harbour Bridge in Australia.Roni Bintang/GettyA crowd at Sydney Botanic Garden watched the 9 p.m. fireworks.Roni Bintang/GettyA temporary open air ice rink in Moscow's Red Square in front of St. Basil's Cathedral and the Spasskaya Tower.ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images