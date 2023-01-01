Eight podcasts to help you achieve your goals for the new year

PLANET MONEY Looking to improve your money-management skills? This NPR podcast covers every money-related topic under the sun, from tax loopholes to how an Argentinian economic crisis shaped Lionel Messi’s success. Along the way, you’ll get lots of tips on how to make smarter financial choices, including advice on saving and borrowing from a Yale economist, a better way to pay for college, and whether using the “buy now, pay later” model is actually a good idea. Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts .

Starting off the new year with a set of (maybe a little too ambitious) resolutions? Whether your New Year’s goals include getting better with money, coping with adulthood, or making better dating choices, a little guidance and accountability is never a bad idea. So if you want to make sure your resolutions aren’t forgotten in the next few weeks, check out this list of podcasts that’ll help you turn your hopes for 2023 into reality.

Advertisement

JUST BREAK UP Want to start making healthier choices in your dating life? Check out this relationship advice podcast from self-described “queer besties” Sierra DeMulder and Sam Blackwell, who cover topics ranging from consent to whether “universal chillness” is really worth aspiring to to when “agree to disagree” is and isn’t a great solution for relationship troubles. Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

WORKLIFE WITH ADAM GRANT Wharton psychologist Adam Grant is out to help you improve your work life, with episodes on everything from perfectionism to flexibility at work to the four deadly sins of work culture. Many of his episodes feature an impressive and unconventional slew of guests, from Dolly Parton, who talks about burnout and managing ambition, to “The Office” producer and writer Michael Schur, who chats about office ethics and what he’s learned about human behavior from both real and fictional workplaces. Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Advertisement

THE DAILY MEDITATION PODCAST If you’re trying to start meditating in the new year, try this podcast from yoga teacher and meditation coach Mary Meckley. The show has a new theme for each week of episodes, with themes like “Let Go of Self-Limiting Thoughts,” “Release Worry and Fear,” “Mental Strength,” and much more. The podcast has been running since 2014 and has almost 2000 episodes out, so if you’re looking for a hyper-specific meditation topic, chances are, they’ve got it. Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

HIDDEN BRAIN Hoping to boost your emotional intelligence? Check out this NPR show from science correspondent Shankar Vedantam, who uses science and real stories to explain the unconscious patterns that can shape our choices and impact our relationships. Episodes include a “Relationships 2.0″ series investigating “What Makes Relationships Thrive,” “How to Keep Conflict from Spiraling,” “When Did Marriage Become So Hard?” and more and advice on “How to Really Know Another Person” and “How to See Yourself Clearly.” He’s even got a recent episode about why we don’t stick to our New Year’s resolutions and how to get the changes we want to make to stick. Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

COFFEE BREAK LANGUAGES Want to learn a new language? You’ll love the Coffee Break Languages podcasts, offered in a range of languages including Swedish, Chinese, French, Spanish, and German. Each 20-30 minute episode follows a conversation between native speakers explained to listeners by an experienced language teacher, creating a fun and manageable way to make language practice a part of your new routine. Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts; find your language at coffeebreaklanguages.com.

Advertisement

WHAT SHOULD I READ NEXT? If you’ve decided 2023 is the year you start reading more, this is the show for you. Host Anne Bogel (creator of the “Modern Mrs Darcy” book club blog) interviews a new reader each episode about the books they love and what they’re reading now, then leaves listeners with new recommendations to help them find their next good read. Episode topics focus in on “Sad Girl Lit Fic,” “A reader’s guide to tricky transitions,” “Brilliant books that ask big questions,” “Vacation reading,” and more. Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

YOU’RE WRONG ABOUT For a great way to learn something new and check your pop cultural blindspots, look no further than this show currently hosted by reporter Sarah Marshall. Each episode, Marshall revisits people or events that she believes were misconstrued by the media or the public, from Amber Heard to Tammy Faye Bakker to supposed victim of “girl-bossification,” Catherine the Great. Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com. Follow them on Twitter @joy_ashford. Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.