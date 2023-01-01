Building community, one pull-up at a time

She feared losing her beloved community and a hobby, two things that were rapidly disappearing from everyone’s lives at the time. So she asked for help.

Wolniakowski was a third-grade teacher at the time, making do on a $1,000 monthly stipend from AmeriCorps. When the pandemic hit in 2020, she couldn’t justify paying $220 a month for an online-only membership.

Cristey Wolniakowski loved everything about her gym at JP CrossFit: It was tolerant, community-oriented, and fun. But she couldn’t afford it anymore.

“I had expressed that to the gym that I really love coming here, it’s just such an amazing community,” Wolniakowski said. “But my finances are so tight.”

JP CrossFit came to Wolniakowski with a solution: a need-based, sliding-scale scholarship that would discount her membership fee.

The compromise worked. So well, in fact, that Wolniakowski was able to transition off of the plan and now works as a social worker and a part-time coach at JP CrossFit.

“If I hadn’t been able to access that sliding scale, I wouldn’t have been able to continue to go to that gym,” she said. “[JP CrossFit] has really focused on equity and looking out for their members, and meeting their members where they’re at in terms of financial burden.”

The scholarship program has expanded since it started more than two years ago to serve 13 members of the JP CrossFit community, “most of whom are folks of color or queer folks or both,” said Jasmine Gerritsen, the gym’s head coach. “It’s had a major impact on our demographics.”

Improving access across racial and socioeconomic lines was a logical next step for a gym that prides itself on being accepting of all athletes. The decade-old gym’s membership skews older (an average age of 36) than is typical for CrossFit gyms, and a majority of its 200-plus active members are part of the LGBTQ community. Still, its membership was mostly white, middle-class people — a demographic that has dominated CrossFit in the United States since its inception 20 years ago. Now it’s hoping to change that too.

Gerritsen said the gym has become more intentional about inviting more people of color, those with lower incomes, and trans folks to better reflect the makeup of the Jamaica Plain neighborhood around it.

“I know these people are here. Why aren’t they showing up? What are the barriers?” Gerritsen, who is Latina and comes from a low-income background, said she asked herself when building the framework of the scholarship program. “In my own experiences, money is a big barrier.”

For those in need of the reduced rate, they must apply to be considered and come to the gym at least two or three times a week to remain eligible. Staff check in with them every six months to see if the rate they pay still works for them or if they require a further reduction, or can contribute more.

But JP CrossFit doesn’t want gym-goers to feel like how much they pay defines their membership, so it keeps who is on the sliding-scale scholarship anonymous.

The program isn’t the only economic initiative JP Crossfit has to increase accessibility. It also hosts weekend classes that are open to anyone for $5 a person, allows members to pause their fees (if they will be out of town for a few weeks, for instance), and offers discounts to first-year teachers and social workers, AmeriCorps service members, paramedics, and firefighters.

“Once we remove the barrier of finances, then the next challenge is making sure that folks see each other. You know, like there’s not one Black person in class, because that’s very uncomfortable,” said Gerritsen, adding that they are looking to get more people of color on staff as coaches as well.

Damaria Joynar could be that coach. Joynar, who is Black and currently on the sliding-scale scholarship, said entering JP Crossfit’s coaching apprenticeship program is “my next step now because I’ve been inspired, and I feel as though my community deserves this experience.”

Jarron Saint Onge, an associate professor of sociology and population health at the University of Kansas, researches how social determinants of health impact disparities across racial, class, gender, and locational lines.

“The thing that’s important in maintaining all health behaviors is social support,” and people from marginalized backgrounds often struggle to find that support, he said. “It has to be a team effort, and it’s the same thing when you get into physical activity, this idea that you feel responsible to somebody or feel responsible to a group. From my understanding, that’s the way that CrossFit really works. It’s a social thing.”

At the beginning of a recent noon class, Gerritsen asked everyone to share their name, pronouns, and the highlight of their weekend: One gym-goer enjoyed Christmas shopping with his daughter, another lit the menorah for Hanukkah, a third had participated in a dog competition. For the folks at JP CrossFit, the thinking is, knowing a little something about the person sweating next to you makes a big difference. Four rounds into the daily workout, as they struggled on the pull-up bar, class participants encouraged each other, complimenting form and progress while huffing for breath.

“It’s not intimidating here, that’s the beauty of JP CrossFit,” said Michelle Flynn, 47, who has been coming to the gym for a year and a half.

Gym owner Logan Miller said he grew up “a social outcast,” so fostering this sense of belonging among members is important to him. Besides, Miller said, being flexible with members financially is good business sense.

“If we are loyal to our clientele, then our clientele will be loyal to us,” he said, adding that the average length of membership at JP CrossFit is three years. “It kind of comes down to that sense of loyalty. If people are deeply engaged in the community, why would they hurt us for being generous? That’s just not what community does. Community supports one another.”





