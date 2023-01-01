Cambridge man dies after rollover crash in Rhode Island

A Massachusetts man died after the car he was driving on Interstate 95 north in Richmond, R.I., went off the highway and rolled over late Saturday morning, Rhode Island State Police said.

Eric S. Qualey, 43, of Cambridge, died at Kent County Hospital from injuries suffered in the crash, State Police said in a statement Sunday.

State Troopers responded at 11:47 a.m. to a report of a car operating erratically on the highway, just south of Kingstown Road, the statement said.