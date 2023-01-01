fb-pixel Skip to main content

Cambridge man dies after rollover crash in Rhode Island

By Isabela Goncalves De Brito Da Rocha Globe Correspondent,Updated January 1, 2023, 23 minutes ago

A Massachusetts man died after the car he was driving on Interstate 95 north in Richmond, R.I., went off the highway and rolled over late Saturday morning, Rhode Island State Police said.

Eric S. Qualey, 43, of Cambridge, died at Kent County Hospital from injuries suffered in the crash, State Police said in a statement Sunday.

State Troopers responded at 11:47 a.m. to a report of a car operating erratically on the highway, just south of Kingstown Road, the statement said.

The vehicle struck a high speed barrier on the left side of the highway, veered across the road and struck a guard rail, causing it to roll over, the statement said.

The crash remains under investigation.



