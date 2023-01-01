If it’s New Years Day, the L Street Brownies are plunging in Dorchester Bay

“I’d go back in again now,” White said, dripping wet. “I thought I would feel a lot colder. This is actually manageable.”

It was White’s first time participating in the New Year’s Day tradition, something he’d long wanted to add to his list of adventures.

With the warmth of the sun cast over the beach on a mild 52-degree morning, Jack White, 72, of Brockton, dove into the 44-degree waters of Dorchester Bay not once, but twice, on Sunday, joining hundreds of brave souls who took part in the L Street Brownies’ annual polar plunge..

Michelle Thoresen, 51, of Quincy, also felt exhilarated from her spontaneous solo plunge. Thoresen, who moved from Norway four months ago, said she saw a report on the morning news about the event and decided to grab her swimsuit and a cup of coffee and go for it.

‘I feel fresh, a new start, a new chapter in my life,” Thoresen said. “It’s awesome. I love it, such a nice tradition.”

While it was definitely “freezing cold,” Thoresen said the trick was to not think about it and just jump in.

Nearby, a man did jumping jacks to warm himself. Yelps and screeches filled the air as each new group sprinted into the water at M Street Beach in South Boston.

“I’m tingling,” someone said as they rushed ashore. “My lungs froze up,” someone else said.

Veteran plungers gave tips to “first timers,” participating in the century-plus old swim.

“You’ve got to dunk. You’ve got to go under.”

“You just got to get in, dive under, and be done.”

Nefertiti Borders (L) cheered after she and her friends jumped into the ocean during the annual L Street Brownies New Year's Day Polar Plunge. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

What began as a bucket list accomplishment for Elizabeth Dumbrowski’s grandfather’s 80th birthday in 2013 has lived on as a family tradition two years after his death.

“We still do it for him,” Dumbrowski, 39, of Watertown said, of the family patriarch, Lenny Kelliher.

Dumbrowski, her husband, an uncle, two aunts, and four cousins took their turns to dip dressed as bumble bees.

Michael Kelliher ran into the water in memory of his dad, Lenny Kelliher during the annual L Street Brownies New Year's Day Polar Plunge. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“It’s shocking when you go in,” Dumbrowski said. “You can’t breathe when you come out. You dread it before, but once you get out you feel so good.”

First timer Frank Andacic, 42, of Billerica, said the chilly water left him feeling “fantastic.”

“In, under, and out,” said Eva Andacic, 44. “It feels like the Maine ocean in the summer.”

The Andacic’s brought their 8-year old nephew, Rodo Andacic, and their 17-year-old niece, Emma Andacic, along for the New Year’s Day adventure.

“I’m very proud of them. It’s the best way to start the new year,” Eva Andacic said. “The sun feels good and our dry wool socks feel good too.”

Nancy Lux, 64, of Woburn, plunged in 2004 and returned to do it again Sunday. She brought along seven relatives in hopes of inaugurating a family tradition.

“I was the instigator,” Lux said. “I like to think of it as recruiter.”

Joining Lux was Katie Marsden, 33, who said she felt refreshed and energized.

“I’m hooked,” Marsden said. “Game on.”

Kate Beal, 52, of Somerville, tried but couldn’t get any family members to join her for a New Year’s Day dip, so she went for it alone — and made friends in the process.

Hearing Beal was making her first foray, neighbors on the sand — ten timers — offered to join her.

“This is amazing,” Beal said. “I’m really at a point in my life that if nobody wants to do it with me, I’m going to do it myself ... I’m going to go ahead and say ‘Hi’ and make friends.

“We need more community and connections.”





Children took part in the annual L Street Brownies New Year's Day Polar Plunge Sunday in South Boston. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff









