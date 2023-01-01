fb-pixel Skip to main content

It’s a boy! Boston’s first New Year’s baby born just minutes into 2023

By Isabela Rocha Globe Correspondent,Updated January 1, 2023, 13 minutes ago
Iraklis, who was born at 12:07 a.m., snuggles with his parents, Paula and Vasilos Kitas, as his his care team, Dr. Lisa Lampert, and nurses Lisa-Jo Marsiglua-Viall and Rebecca Ramsey, look on.Brigham and Women's Hospital

As crowds watched the fireworks around the city, the first Bostonian of 2023 was born at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, according to a statement by the hospital.

Iraklis weighs 9 pounds, 10 ounces. He was born at 12:07 a.m.

Mom, Paula, and baby are “resting comfortably,” the hospital said in the statement.

The birth marks the second straight year the Brigham has claimed bragging rights for welcoming Boston’s first New Year’s Day baby. Last year, a baby girl was born at the same unit just five minutes into 2022, the Globe reported.

The city’s hospitals have a friendly-competition to keep track of who will win the New Year’s honor. Public affairs officers at the Brigham, Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center “stay in touch as the city rings in the New Year to determine which Boston hospital earns the honor of welcoming the first baby,” the statement said.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.

