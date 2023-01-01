fb-pixel Skip to main content

At least two seriously injured in I-495 crash in Chelmsford

Updated January 1, 2023, 56 minutes ago

A crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford Sunday afternoon left at least two drivers with life-threatening injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash occurred around 1:15 p.m., when a car traveling northbound struck a vehicle traveling southbound head-on, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

Procopio said “at least two motorists” suffered life-threatening injuries.

One of the driver’s had to be flown by medical helicopter to a hospital, he said.

No further information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.



