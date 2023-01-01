At least two seriously injured in I-495 crash in Chelmsford

A crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford Sunday afternoon left at least two drivers with life-threatening injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The crash occurred around 1:15 p.m., when a car traveling northbound struck a vehicle traveling southbound head-on, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
Procopio said “at least two motorists” suffered life-threatening injuries.
One of the driver’s had to be flown by medical helicopter to a hospital, he said.
No further information was immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.