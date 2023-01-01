fb-pixel Skip to main content

One man killed, another injured, in Mattapan shooting

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated January 1, 2023, 43 minutes ago

One man died and another was injured after they were shot in Mattapan Sunday morning, Boston police said.

Officers were dispatched to 1601 Blue Hill Ave. on a report of a person shot at 5:56 a.m., Boston police said in a statement.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A short time later, officers found a second man in the area suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the departement’s homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

