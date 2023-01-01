Swansea motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Middleborough crash

A Swansea motorcyclist suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a minivan in Middleborough on Sunday morning, police said.

The 59-year-old man, whose name was not released, sustained lower-body injuries and was flown to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence by a medical helicopter from a field at Memorial Early Childhood Center in Middleborough, police said in a statement.

Police responded at 11:15 a.m. to a report of a motorcyclist struck near 136 Wood St., the statement said.