Swansea motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Middleborough crash

A Swansea motorcyclist suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a minivan in Middleborough on Sunday morning, police said.
The 59-year-old man, whose name was not released, sustained lower-body injuries and was flown to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence by a medical helicopter from a field at Memorial Early Childhood Center in Middleborough, police said in a statement.
Police responded at 11:15 a.m. to a report of a motorcyclist struck near 136 Wood St., the statement said.
An 88-year-old Lakeville man who was driving a Dodge Caravan hit the motorcyclist while pulling out of St. Mary’s Cemetery onto Wood Street, police said.
The driver, whose name was not released, was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
