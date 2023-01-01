‘They’re saving my life’: Suffolk DA’s pilot program helps those at Mass. and Cass get into recovery and back on their feet

Amado, 42, said she stopped attending school in the 7th grade, and first started smoking crack at 19, when a friend who introduced her to sex work advised her to use it as a way to keep warm. Several “long stretches” in jail and the unrelenting grip of addiction consumed her next two decades, separating Amado from her three children and making traditional employment impossible.

Brows furrowed, Daynna Amado stared at her phone and contemplated making the call that would register her for her first semester of school in nearly 30 years. Finally, swiveling nervously in an office chair at Recovery on the Harbor’s drop-in center in East Boston, she made the call; within seconds, a voice picked up on the other end.

Advertisement

Now more than seven months clean, Amado is one of more than 40 participants in Services Over Sentences, or SOS, a recovery program for people trying to overcome substance use disorder. The expanded program, relaunched by the Suffolk district attorney’s office in June in partnership with the mental health organization North Suffolk Community Services, targets individuals trapped in the cycle of addiction on Mass. and Cass, the neighborhood surrounding Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard that is widely considered the center of Boston’s homelessness and substance use epidemic.

Mass. and Cass has long been a thorn in the side of city and state officials. While Boston’s mayor, Michelle Wu, has committed to a public health response rooted in the clearing of encampments and a proliferation of harm reduction tools, several community organizers have criticized Wu and other elected leaders for not acting aggressively enough to curb open-air drug usage and provide recovery services to those in need.

“We can’t continue allowing people to overdose day in and day out, just because we have Narcan,” said Domingos DaRosa, a Roxbury youth advocate who said he recently helped administer Narcan to a man who had overdosed multiple times that week. “There’s nothing people can do to put him in treatment unless he wants to do it voluntarily... so we need to have law and order.”

Advertisement

Steve Fox, a community leader with the neighborhood association South End Forum, added that those working to help people who struggle with substance use at Mass. and Cass “agree that we need a public health approach,” but any strategy should include spreading out services across the city.

“We also need a concentrated law enforcement focus, so that drug dealing is not continuing on a day-to-day basis right under the eyes of outreach workers, neighbors, businesses, and those who are trying to keep their sobriety,” Fox said.

In an effort to strike a balance between various approaches, SOS involves law enforcement as a way to incentivize people already in the justice system, whose problems are rooted in substance use disorder, to seek help and get clean.

Rather than a diversion program or a specialty drug court, both of which often pause or redirect cases out of the justice system entirely, SOS operates while a person’s case is making its way through the courts. If participants agree to a treatment plan drafted by substance use clinicians, and are able to stick with it, the district attorney’s office will work to lower their sentence, reduce probation, or dismiss their case altogether.

Advertisement

Amado, for example, was arrested last summer on a stolen vehicle charge after taking a car to sleep in, she said. But after learning about the program through her inpatient recovery center four months ago and deciding to give it a try, that charge — and a handful of old warrants — could be dismissed, giving Amado a fresh start.

“Jail doesn’t help anyone. It just puts us away, and that’s it. But here, I have treatment,” she said. “They’re saving my life right now.”

Daynna Amado, before and after getting clean. "I had no color in my face, no life in me," she said. "I almost don't recognize that person when I see who I am today." Left: Amado in Roxbury in July 2021. Right: Amado at an SOS court appearance at Boston Municipal Court downtown in August 2022. (Daynna Amado) Daynna Amado

Challenges and road bumps are expected, but if at any point a participant decides to leave the program, their case proceeds as usual. Marc Tohme, deputy chief of district and municipal courts at the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, said he believes it’s “important to ensure that justice isn’t delayed by our willingness to provide these services.”

“There is no downside to trying SOS and failing,” Tohme said, because “the case isn’t delayed if someone has fallen out of the program. We can continue the case and keep moving.”

Designed to last anywhere from three to 18 months depending on the individual, the program is open to anyone whose criminal behavior is fueled by their addiction, and is not limited solely to drug charges. Violent crimes, sex crimes, and human trafficking are among the offenses that don’t qualify, Tohme explained, “but we don’t like to close any doors.”

The court instead leaves “exceptions open via a stringent review process,” he added.

Advertisement

Program coordinator Caitlin Gillespie said larceny, fraudulent checks, and breaking and entering are among the most common charges, and typically involve the individual trying to find ways to support their habit. The program has received 69 referrals since June, Gillespie said, a number that is quickly climbing as word of SOS spreads. Since the program is entirely voluntary, participants must opt in and choose to stick with it; of the total referrals, Gillespie said, there are 42 active participants who comprise a diverse mix of age, race, and gender.

In addition to helping participants get clean, Gillespie said recovery coaches identify goals that participants can pursue even after the program ends, like finding a job or earning a degree. The hope, she said, is that by rebuilding their routine far away from the substances that once ensnared them, graduates won’t feel as tempted to slip back into old patterns. And as they take those big steps toward a new life, their coaches are with them every step of the way.

“I don’t care what time it is in the morning, if it’s 1- 2- 3- 4 o’clock, if I am craving, she’ll walk me through my feelings and help me figure out what to do,” said Amado, who joked that her close relationship with her recovery coach has made her the “poster child” of the program.

Another strength of SOS is its ability to clear participants’ old warrants so they can look for work with a clean record, said Sue Sullivan, executive director of the Newmarket Business Improvement District, which employs several program participants and works to find jobs for people in recovery in the neighborhood surrounding Mass. and Cass.

Advertisement

Sullivan said she has seen the program’s impact firsthand, watching men and women who once felt trapped by their substance use find steady employment and stable housing.

“SOS gives them an option to clear up these things, so they can change the trajectory of their lives,” she said.

Amado has already cleared multiple warrants, but said the most valuable change has been the opportunity to reconnect with her three sons. She has a newfound sense of self-worth that she says, for the first time in 20 years, has allowed her to believe she can be a faithful mother.

“I never thought about whether I wanted be a parent or not, but now... I want to support my family, and I want to be a mom,” Amado said. “I never really worked a day in my life, I never had normal friends, and so when people say they want their lives back, I don’t know what that means.”

“But this life, clean and sober, this is the life that I want,” she continued. “I haven’t found anything bigger or better than this.”

























Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.