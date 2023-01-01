The decline of a venerable American newspaper

We’re losing the glue that holds a community together

In Mark Shanahan’s story about the demise of The Providence Journal (“In Providence, the muting of a once fearsome watchdog,” Page A1, Dec. 25), he could have mentioned The Enterprise of Brockton as another example of a newspaper decimated by Gannett/GateHouse. The Enterprise used to be the glue that held the community together, providing all the important local and regional news and especially keeping readers informed about the activities and actions of our local government. The disappearance of this common thread, this common source of information, is the greatest loss in all of this.

Those of us who pay attention to local politics know that most of our fellow townsfolk no longer know what’s going on. The randomness of information provided on social media does not replace a comprehensive local newspaper. It’s truly a sad state of affairs and one that adds to other threats against democracy.