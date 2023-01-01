Boston College struggles mightily in first half on way to a loss to dominant No. 5 Notre Dame

It took Boston College until the second half to settle in.

Andrea Daley scored 17 points and Taina Mair had 10, while Maria Gakeng blocked six shots for Boston College (11-5, 1-2 ACC).

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Olivia Miles and KK Bransford scored 17 points apiece as No. 5 Notre Dame dominated Atlantic Coast Conference foe Boston College, 85-48, on Sunday.

“We got over the moment,” Eagles coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee. “A young team kind of let the pageantry of a Notre Dame maybe getting them playing a little faster less disciplined than we wanted in the first half.”

Miles had six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Bransford produced a career-best in scoring.

Sonia Citron tallied 15 points to go with six rebounds and four assists for the Fighting Irish (12-1, 3-0).

Notre Dame led by as many as 35 points in the second quarter at 49-14.

“I’m excited,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “To start up the New Year in this fashion is a dream. It feels like the team was ready and focused. That’s one of our better halves of the season defensively. I thought we executed perfect on the transition and read the ball well.”

The Irish outscored the Eagles by a 56-36 margin on the interior.

“A lot of them was us just not handling our business in transition and on the rebounding end,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “Maybe 60 percent of their offense came from offensive boards and foul shots.”

The Irish held the Eagles to 20-of-64 shooting from the floor and forced the visitors into 18 turnovers. Led by Miles and Citron with three each, Notre Dame made 15 steals.

“That’s the way we want to play — defensive-minded,” Ivey said.

The schedule gets no easier for BC this week. The Eagles visit No. 6 North Carolina State on Thursday.