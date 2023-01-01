Celtics four-game win streak comes to an end, and other observations from loss to Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr., who has been a nonfactor in previous meetings with the Celtics, hit every open shot. And Nikola Jokic used his size and skill to get to the rim for layups and draw fouls. He had 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists in 26 minutes through three quarters as the Nuggets led, 95-82.

The Celtics were erratic all evening and frustration began to boil over when Jayson Tatum picked up a third-quarter technical foul while arguing a foul on Aaron Gordon. It was a difficult night. The Nuggets made the Celtics pay for every defensive mistake. Bruce Brown hit his first four 3-pointers. Little-used reserve Vlatko Cancar hit two 25-plus footers.

Nikola Jokic led the way with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists as the Nuggets beat the Celtics, 123-111, Sunday night in Denver, snapping Boston’s four-game winning streak.

Observations from the game:

▪ Boston used a 14-5 run to draw to within 58-52 after an erratic second quarter and trailed by 8 at halftime. The Celtics missed 16 of 19 3-point attempts in the first half while players not named Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum were 8-for-26 shooting.

▪ The Celtics were desperate for another scorer to aid Brown and Tatum but neither Al Horford nor Derrick White could provide relief.

▪ Boston’s defense improved in the second period but the 3-point shooting was abysmal. Horford and Malcolm Brogdon each airballed 3-pointers while Brown tried a difficult stepback three that resulted in Jokic leaking out for a layup. Tatum, who scored 1 points in the opening period, followed with 13 in the second but didn’t get much help from his teammates.

▪ Brogdon especially struggled going scoreless in 10 minutes, 25 seconds with a turnover. The Celtics need Brogdon to be a scoring spark but he had single figures in his past three games after scoring in double figures in 19 of his first 27. He missed the Dec. 29 win over the Clippers with a non-COVID illness.

▪ Two encouraging signs occurred in the first half when Robert Williams, not an offensive threat besides alley-oops or putbacks, scored on a backhanded layup in the post. Also, Sam Hauser pump-faked a 3-pointer and drove for an easy layup. Although Hauser has struggled the last month, he remains a focus for opposing defenses at the 3-point line.

▪ After their offense warmed up a bit during their four-game winning streak, the Celtics started off focused on the 3-point shot and it failed miserably. Of their 24 first-period shots, 14 were 3-pointers, and they made just three, two by Brown. Brown appeared to be the only Celtic engaged in the opening period, scoring 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting. His teammates were 5 for 18.

▪ Nuggets coach Mike Malone said his club would be prepared after getting spanked in Boston by 19 points in November. Two-time MVP Jokic got going early, scoring 14 points in the opening period and adding three assists. The Nuggets made 14 of 21 shots and got 8 points from Boston native Bruce Brown, who flourishes against his hometown team.

