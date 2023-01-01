Dallas Stars extend veteran forward Joe Pavelski with $3.5 million deal for 2023-24 season

FRISCO, Texas — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday, months before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of $3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL.

Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is third on the team with 37 points (25 assists, 12 goals). His plus-23 rating is the best for the Stars and ranks second in the NHL.