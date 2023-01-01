Despite a season rife with lowlights, the Patriots are playing for something in Week 18, and that means something

New England’s postseason hopes hinge on its regular-season finale next Sunday in Buffalo. If the Patriots win, they punch their ticket to the playoffs as the AFC’s seventh seed. If they lose, in all likelihood, the tumultuous 2022 season mercifully comes to an end.

“Everybody knows how serious it is and what type of position that we’re in,” said safety Adrian Phillips. “We know the job’s not finished. It’s not finished until we lose. It’s really for all the marbles right now, for us to stay alive. We know we can’t make it bigger than what it is. But, at the same time, you’ve got to put everything on the line. Because if you lose, then that’s it.”

With their 23-21 victory over Miami Sunday afternoon, the Patriots improved to 8-8 and kept afloat a year that has felt exceedingly hopeless at times. Perhaps the team is just delaying the inevitable: another loss to the Bills and another season without a playoff win.

But, even amid a season rife with lowlights, the Patriots have an opportunity to prove things may not be as bad as they seem.

One win won’t absolve the coaching staff and players from 17 weeks of egregious mistakes, offensive woes, and head-scratching decisions. Significant changes still need to happen this offseason, regardless of the result in Week 18.

A strong showing against the AFC East champion Bills, though, would certainly be an impressive feat, one that could go a long way in a season that has otherwise seemed directionless.

“It’s gonna be a major test for us to see where we’re at,” Phillips said. “We know they’re not gonna lay down because they’re playing for playoff [seeding] implications, too. It’s gonna be a dog fight. It’s in a hostile environment against one of the best teams in the league. What more can you ask for? If you love football, if you love to play, if you really want to make a name for yourself, this is the time to do that.”

Owner Robert Kraft has made it abundantly clear he’s not pleased with the team’s lack of postseason success in recent years. At the owners’ meetings last March, Kraft said it bothers him that the Patriots have not won a playoff game in three years.

“I’m not happy,” Kraft said at the time. “I think about that a lot.”

In 2019, running back Derrick Henry racked up 182 yards to help the Titans upset the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. In 2020, the team’s first season without longtime quarterback Tom Brady, the Patriots finished with a losing record for the first time since 2000 and snapped their 11-year streak of playoff appearances. In 2021, quarterback Mac Jones’s rookie season, the Patriots advanced to the wild card round as the AFC’s sixth seed, only to get throttled by Buffalo.

Still, back in March, Kraft expressed confidence in New England’s roster. His expectations remained high. Asked if he thought the process for the Patriots to become contenders might be slower than anticipated, Kraft didn’t back down.

“I’d expect it to happen as soon as this year,” he said. “I think we’ve made the commitments as an organization. I think we have a lot of talent — some wonderful young men from last year and a couple in the weeds from before. It’s a chance for them to grow and hopefully come together, and the team comes together.”

Kraft’s wishes haven’t exactly panned out, however.

The Patriots’ defense puts them in position to win on a weekly basis. The unit has seven touchdowns, the most in franchise history, and 27 takeaways, tied for the second-most in the league this season. Opponents are averaging just 19.5 points per game.

The Patriots’ offense, on the other hand, has looked amiss since training camp. They still rank dead-last in the red zone, scoring a touchdown on just 38.5 percent of their drives. They also rank near the bottom of the league in other important statistical categories, including third-down conversions (34.9 percent, 26th) and offensive touchdowns per game (1.7, t-27th).

The games are not pretty. The Patriots got embarrassed by the lowly Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football” in Week 7. The improvised lateral on the final play of the game against Las Vegas will go down as one of the dumbest plays in NFL history.

But, even after all the struggles, the Patriots still control their own destiny.

“If you’ve ever had a chance to play this game, you know it’s a game of life,” center David Andrews said. “You’re going to get knocked down. You’re going to get picked back up. You’re going to have some ups and downs. You just have to keep fighting. You just have to keep pushing.

“It’s the greatest game on the earth. It teaches you a lot about yourself and your teammates. I think we’ve shown a lot of fight. Obviously, we have a big challenge this weekend. We’re playing one-week seasons right now. That’s what it is.”

Week 18 will certainly be telling, either proving that this team is exactly what we thought they were or that this team is maybe deserving of a little more credit. With a playoff berth on the line against one of the best teams in the league and a divisional rival, what better measuring stick could you ask for?

“We have so many guys that go through things, battle through things,” said cornerback Jonathan Jones. “There’s adversity on the field, off the field, but, at this time of year, guys are buying in. As long as you have that opportunity, you have to show up and work.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.