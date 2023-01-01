As improbable as it seems, Patriots control their playoff destiny after beating the Dolphins

The Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins (and their second and third-string quarterbacks), 23-21, Sunday in New England’s final game at Gillette this season. The Patriots raised their record to 8-8 and can qualify for a playoff spot if they win at Buffalo next Sunday.

You can have a team like the Patriots — plagued by poor coaching, inept offense, and unusual dysfunction — and still be in contention for a playoff spot with one week left in the regular season. The Patriots’ position as a playoff contender after 16 games is a tribute to Parity Pete Rozelle, Any Given Sunday, and the illusion of contention.

This is why the NFL is the perfect sports product.

New England fans can certainly feel good about a defense that forced two more turnovers (27 for the season) and scored its seventh touchdown of the 2022 season. Mac Jones (20-of-33 passing, 203 yards, 2 touchdowns) came alive in the second half, and much-maligned offensive coordinator Matt Patricia made a nifty call on the goal line for the clinching touchdown.

But seriously, friends, is there any footie-pajama-wearing, Pat Patriot who actually thinks this is a good team? Neither Full Rochie nor judge Richard Berman can make a case for the Pats beating the Bills next week (unless Buffalo has cause to tank), or winning a wild-card game on the road.

And yet. Here we are. The Pats — who haven’t won a playoff game since Super Bowl LIII four years ago, are still alive in 2022-23.

Yeesh. It’s easier to get blocked by Twitter than to play yourself out of contention for this postseason tournament. Maybe Bob Kraft should hire Chaim Bloom to troll the waiver wire before next week’s finale.

Sorry, but your still-in-the-hunt Patriots have not beaten a single team with a winning record. The Pats have simply stayed the course, played OK defense, and beaten a conga line of bums and backup quarterbacks named Jared Goff, Zach Wilson (twice), Mitch Trubisky, Sam Ehlinger, Jacoby Brissett, Colt McCoy, Teddy Bridgewater, and the immortal Skylar Thompson.

Does this sound like a team that belongs on the field against Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes?

Sunday was certainly an improvement over the Patriots’ two prior games, which featured ghoulish, last-minute losses to the Raiders and Bengals.

But let’s not be fooled. We have seen no indication that the Pats can beat any non-Tomato Can.

The Foxborough finale featured ugly football and sending the reeling Dolphins to a fifth straight defeat was very much in doubt for three quarters. There were more than a few boos from the stands and a friend of mine suggested that the loser of the game be relegated to the SEC.

The Patriots got off to a good start, taking a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 10-play, 81-yard drive capped by a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Tyquan Thornton. Two of New England’s first downs came via penalty, but nobody complains when the NFL’s worst red zone offense finally converts.

Miami answered with a clock-eating, 13-play, 75-yard drive, tying the game on a 2-yard run by Tyreek Hill on the first play of the second quarter.

In the fourth minute of the third, Miami took over on the New England 41 and got into the end zone in just over two minutes. Bridgewater’s 2-yard shovel pass to Raheem Mostert made it 14-7.

The Patriots still trailed (14-10) with three minutes to go in the third when safety Kyle Dugger jumped a route, picked off a Bridgewater pass, and took it 39 yards to the house. Adding injury to insult, Dugger messed up Bridgewater’s throwing hand with a stiff arm just before crossing the goal line. With Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) already sidelined, Miami coach Mike McDaniel had to go to his third-stringer, 25-year-old rookie Thompson.

Playing at home, against a third-string QB, New England knew what to do with the lead.

“We showed a lot of fight and, obviously, now it’s a one-game season,” said Patriot center David Andrews. “We got a lot of good leaders on this team. It was a great team win overall.”

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.