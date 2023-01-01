Kansas City sloppy, but holds off Denver to keep pace in race for AFC bye

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes moved into the rarest of company Sunday, joining Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons, and the Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time and stay alive for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

There was the pick he threw in the end zone and the mechanics that went awry in the second half. There was the fumbled punt return that led to a Denver touchdown, a sloppy snap on a point-after attempt, and even a blocked field goal.

Yet the Chiefs (13-3) still managed to escape a 17-13 third-quarter deficit and rally for their fourth consecutive win.

“When I don’t have my best stuff and guys step up and we still win football games,” said Mahomes, who nevertheless finished with 328 yards passing and three touchdowns, “that’s a good thing.”

Jerick McKinnon had two touchdown catches while Blake Bell and Isiah Pacheco also scored for the Chiefs, who began the day tied with Buffalo for the best record in the AFC; the Bills play Cincinnati on Monday night.

For a while the Broncos (4-12) looked as if they might cap a chaotic week that began with the firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett in a stunning victory. But a late letdown by one of the league’s best defenses, an another interception from embattled quarterback Russell Wilson, resulted in the first loss for interim coach Jerry Rosburg.

“I saw players and coaches digging in to do all they could possibly do to win that game,” he said. “That all said, it wasn’t good enough. It wasn’t good enough and I’m heartbroken for those guys because they deserve a win.”

Wilson threw for 222 yards and a touchdown while also running for a pair of scores, the second of them — after two costly penalties on the Kansas City defense — pulling Denver within 27-24 with 6:14 left in the game.

The Broncos got the ball back with just under four minutes to go, too, and picked up a quick first down. But the Kansas City defense stiffened near midfield, and Chris Jones sacked Wilson on fourth-and-2 to effectively end the game.

Giants 38, Colts 10 — In East Rutherford, N.J., Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more and New York (9-6-1) routed Indianapolis (4-11-1) to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Landon Collins, one of two players from the ‘16 team, broke the game open late in the second quarter with a 52-yard pick-6 as the Giants topped 30 points for the first time since October 2020. Jones threw touchdown passes of 6 yards to Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins in the first half, and scored on a run of 18 and 10 yards in the second half. He finished 19 of 24 for 177 yards and had 11 rushes for 91 yards. The only negative was seeing rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux doing snow angels after sacking and injuring Colts quarterback Nick Foles, who walked off the field, but went to the locker room on a cart.

Lions 41, Bears 10 — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and Detroit (8-8) blew out visiting Chicago (3-13), its seventh win in nine games giving the Lions a shot at a first postseason spot since 2016 going into the regular-season finale at Green Bay. Goff (21 of 29, 255 yards) completed passes to 10 teammates and an 11th, rookie receiver Jameson Williams, ran 40 yards on a reverse early in the third quarter to set up Jamaal Williams’ 15th rushing score that gave Detroit a three-touchdown lead. Jamaal Williams had a career-high 144 yards rushing on 22 carries and D’Andre Swift added 117 yards from scrimmage and two scores. The Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter, Justin Fields rushing for 105 of his 132 yards, before losing a franchise-record ninth straight game.

Browns 24, Commanders 10 — In Landover, Md., fans booed Carson Wentz after he threw three interceptions in his return to the starting job and Washington (7-8-1) compounded its mistakes withmiscues from its fourth-ranked defense in a loss to playing-out-the-string Cleveland (7-9). The Commanders are winless in five games. The offense gained just 261 yards — 96 on Washington’s only touchdown drive — as Wentz was 16 of 28 for 143 yards and the three picks. Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was the highlight, rushing for 87 yards on 24 carries. The defense allowed a handful of big plays, including a 46-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to Amari Cooper that became a touchdown when top cornerback Kendall Fuller missed an open-field tackle. Watson finished 9 of 18 for 169 yards, but threw for three scores.

Jaguars 31, Texans 3 — Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a Davis Mills fumble for a score, and Jacksonville (8-8) snapped a nine-game skid against Houston (2-13-1). Leading the AFC South, the Jaguars can win the division for the first time since 2017 with a home win next week over slumping Tennessee. Trevor Lawrence threw for 152 yards, but played just one possession in the second half, and Etienne didn’t carry the ball after halftime with the Jaguars in control. Mills threw for 202 yards, but couldn’t get the Texans in the end zone and Houston failed to win a home game all season for the first time in franchise history.

Falcons 20, Cardinals 19 — Younghoe Koo made a 21-yard field goal on the final play, lifting host Atlanta (6-10) to rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder’s first career victory. He was 19 of 26 for 169 yards and no interceptions in his third start, and drove 72 yards in 12 plays in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter. Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson (who dropped what would have been Ridder’s first career touchdown) combined for 125 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Arizona (4-12), playing with its fourth starting quarterback in four weeks, has lost six straight and eight of nine. David Blough completed 22 of 40 passes for 222 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions filling in for Colt McCoy, who is sidelined with a concussion.