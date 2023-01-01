Kyle Dugger’s pick-6 changed momentum — and perhaps the season — in Patriots’ win over Dolphins

Bill Belichick’s bunch now faces Phase 2: a trek to Western New York next weekend to try to knock off a Bills team that has been the class of the AFC this season.

The Patriots took care of Phase 1 of their postseason push with a 23-21 win over the Dolphins Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

“They’re the beasts of the East,” Matthew Slater said. “So, we’ve got to find a way to go in there and represent ourselves as best we can and see how it goes.’’

How it went in the home finale was pretty good.

Sparked once again by their defense, the Patriots evened their record at 8-8 by dominating the Dolphins, particularly in the second half. Miami, which has an identical 8-8 mark, has lost five straight.

Kyle Dugger’s third-quarter pick-6 gave New England a 16-14 lead it would not relinquish.

Dugger snagged a Teddy Bridgewater pass intended for Tyreek Hill and weaved his way through traffic for a 39-yard touchdown, even stiff-arming Bridgewater for good measure. Bridgewater suffered a finger injury trying to bring down Dugger and was lost for the game.

It was the third defensive touchdown of the season for Dugger — the first Patriot to do that since 1970. It was the fourth straight game the defense has scored and the seventh overall this season — both franchise records.

“I think you’re going to have to write Kyle a blank check — that’s how good he is,” said Matthew Judon, who noted the team consistently practices scoop and scores and interceptions.

“Kyle’s an elite athlete,” said cornerback Jonathan Jones, who added a late, acrobatic toe-tapping interception of Skylar Thompson. “You have to deal with him.’’

Dugger is a one-man momentum-changer.

“It was a great play and a great run,” said coach Bill Belichick. “He made a lot of yards on his own. Kyle’s a very explosive, athletic player and there aren’t too many offensive players who are going to catch him from behind.”

The victory helped take some of the sting out of the back-to-back bitter-ending losses to the Raiders and Bengals.

“Really proud of the team, the staff, the team. Obviously, we’ve had a couple of tough weeks. I thought those guys really competed well all week in terms of preparation and studying,’’ said Belichick. “Obviously had some moving parts that we were dealing with, new guys coming on the team, not sure about the availability of some other players, some played, some didn’t. The overall resiliency and determination that the team, as a group and the staff, showed I thought was really, really good this week. So battled all the way through it.’’

A safety valve for cornerbacks

New England’s banged-up secondary — three regular cornerbacks, Jalen Mills, Jack Jones, and Marcus Jones were out — held Miami’s electric receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to seven combined catches for 107 yards.

Jonathan Jones matched up with Hill and Myles Bryant, who shifted from inside to boundary corner, drew a lot of Waddle.

“It’s a new spot, new position. I really haven’t played it much around here, but it’s exciting,” said Bryant, who found out early last week he’d be on the move. “I just pay attention to the coaching points. Those guys, Jonathan Jones, Mills, Marcus, Jack, all the corrections that they get, and I just pay attention to that. And then when it’s my turn, I’m able to go out there and execute.’’

The corners were helped out by some four-safety coverage, with Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Dugger, and Jabrill Peppers helping meld things together on the back end.

That quartet’s versatility allowed the Patriots to get a bunch of varied looks. They’re listed as safeties, but it almost feels as though they’re positionless because of the way they’re deployed.

“For sure,” said Peppers, who collected seven tackles and was a menace all game. “You know, I feel like that about all the guys, because we all could play deep in the box [and] outside and that’s great for a defense because you can be pretty interchangeable.”

Numbers in their favor

The Patriots avoided a lot of the struggles that have ailed them. They were 2 for 2 in the red zone, converted on third down (5 of 13), got the Dolphins off the field on third down (4 of 14), and avoided a ton of costly penalties.

They played complementary football.

Slater believes this team can change its identity even this late in the season.

“I was talking to my dad [Hall of Famer Jackie Slater] the other day. The Rams went to the Super Bowl in 1979. They were 9-7 and barely got in, and then they got hot at the right time and started playing,” he said. “Even thinking back to the Giants who were 9-7 in 2011 when they beat us in the Super Bowl. So, it’s never too late to start playing well, especially since we’re still alive.

“So, I hope that our best football’s ahead of us and I think we have a lot of belief in this locker room. And if we didn’t, we wouldn’t have come out today and competed the way that we did. So, hopefully the best is yet to come.’’

Last home game for McCourty, Slater?

Though no decisions have been made, two longtime Patriots stalwarts — Slater and McCourty — did acknowledge that Sunday’s victory could be their last home game.

“I don’t know what lies ahead for me. It was definitely in the back of my mind and that could have been my last game in Gillette and I’m not saying it was, but we’ll see,” said Slater, a 10-time Pro Bowler. “But I did take time to pause and just appreciate my time here and appreciate the fans, appreciate the environment. I feel like I’ve been the luckiest man alive in the last 15 years, so I’m just very, very thankful.”

Judon said Slater and McCourty addressed the team before the game, but never said anything about themselves.

“They mentioned going out there and having a complete team win — which it was,” he said.

Thornton up to speed

Rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton led the Patriots with 60 receiving yards, including a 7-yard touchdown that gave his club a 7-0 lead. He also had catches of 29 and 24 yards . . . Ja’Whaun Bentley had a team-high nine tackles and has a career-high 115 on the season . . . Jonathan Jones has a career-high four interceptions … With top return man Marcus Jones out, Pierre Strong returned kicks and Bryant returned punts.

Jim McBride