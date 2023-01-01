Mac Jones had a great start and a great finish. What happened in between — nothing — is another story.

And Jones ended the game with such poise, closing out the Dolphins in the fourth quarter with an even longer touchdown drive, an 89-yard monster that ate more than five minutes off the clock and essentially sealed the team’s 23-21 win. When Jones and Jakobi Meyers improvised at the line of scrimmage, shifting quickly enough to leave Meyers uncovered on the outside and able to call for the ball, which Jones delivered, this team’s much-maligned offense left the field knowing it had just completed one of its best, most important drives of the season.

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones opened Sunday’s game against the Dolphins with such promise, leading his team to an opening-drive touchdown for only the second time this entire season, his 7-yard throw to Tyquan Thornton capping an impressive 81-yard march.

But what started and ended so well remained hideous in between, subjecting us to so much more of the slog that saw the offense stumble, stutter, and stagger its way around the field, the all-too-familiar run of three-and-outs, punts, penalties, and mistakes that have characterized this season returning in mind-numbing fashion. Which is why no matter what happens next weekend in Buffalo, when the Patriots can clinch a playoff berth with a win, the season-long questions about Jones’s future viability as a franchise quarterback remain unanswered.

Until he gets better coaching, until he plays with more consistency, until he is surrounded by more solid protection up front and better use of the players around him, the Patriots cannot know if he is the man for the long term.

What Jones did do Sunday was show he’s worthy of more time to show what he has, to remind the football world he’s able to manage this team well enough to lead a crucial, game-clinching fourth-quarter drive, to show he has the skills that could be molded into something far more complete than what he’s shown this season. Like another Jones who clinched his own playoff spot Sunday, Mac Jones could follow the path of Daniel Jones, a fellow first-round pick whose ability to flourish under Brian Daboll is Exhibit A for how good coaching can make a difference.

“Mac did a great job putting us in the right position [on that drive],” veteran center David Andrews said. “Obviously it was a big drive, he made some really key throws. That touchdown, that was great recognition by him and Jakobi, being on the same page, seeing what they had. That was not what I thought was going to happen, but I’ll take it. It was a great drive by him, and I thought he did a really good job all day, really stayed composed.”

He needed to be. Until Kyle Dugger turned the game around with his third defensive touchdown of the season, a ridiculously athletic pick-6 that saw him break multiple tackles across a 39-yard return to put the Pats ahead, 16-14, just as the third quarter was winding down, Jones and Co. were doing nothing.

Nothing, like a second-quarter possession that started with another Trent Brown false start (his fifth of the season and third in the last four games) and went south from there. A 3-yard run up the middle by Rhamondre Stevenson followed by Jones throwing one ball away while under pressure, quickly making sure to point out to the officials that there was indeed a receiver nearby so he didn’t get called for intentional grounding, followed by a third-down throw to Stevenson that was behind him, but was dropped. Yuck.

Or a final first-half possession that started with 1:45 on the clock and yes, deep in the Patriots half of the field, but netted only 20 yards and a smattering of boos from the crowd after Damien Harris’s final rush went for no gain.

Then came the third quarter, when the Pats had possession to start, only to give the ball back to Miami in less than a minute thanks to a three and out and a punt. Next possession was more of the same, another missed connection (this time to Hunter Henry), another short run by Stevenson and then a throw over the middle to Stevenson that was both under pressure and off target, bringing out the boo birds again. When embattled punter Michael Palardy followed that with a 38-yard kick that was returned for 10, setting the Dolphins up at the Patriots’ 41, Miami scored five plays later.

“We were fighting through a lot of things on offense — I didn’t play very well in the middle of the game,” Jones said. “But we had to get the win and we found a way to do it.”

He did it by leading the kind of fourth-quarter drive that teammates remember, the kind that hints at potential, the kind that, yes, quarterbacks are paid to lead, but that still stand out when they do it well.

“That last drive, we were able to sustain things, continue to move the ball in positive plays, and I think that was the biggest thing, we didn’t have many negative plays,” Henry said. “We were just able to execute in that critical time, take it one play at a time, we were able to do that and it was a big drive for us. It was important — we started the playoffs early, earlier than most teams, but we got the first one out of the way and we got another one next week . . .

“Mac was very composed; he’s always composed. He has a lot of emotion — which is part of the game. It’s an emotional game, we all pour a lot into this and he does as well. We all love going to battle with him.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.