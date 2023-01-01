Patriots’ defense is team’s best offense, beating up on more bad quarterbacks in win over Dolphins

▪ The Patriots can’t score many points on offense, and they can’t beat the good quarterbacks — they have lost to Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr, Tua Tagovailoa, and even Justin Fields this season. But they certainly can beat up on the bad ones.

Bridgewater was having some success, completing 12 of 19 passes for 161 yards and leading two touchdown drives before leaving with a finger injury in the third quarter. Thompson, a rookie seventh-round pick, was overmatched in relief, completing 12 of 21 for 104 yards, a late touchdown, and an interception.

Advertisement

The result was familiar — a dominant performance and yet another touchdown by the Patriots’ defense. This time, it was Kyle Dugger reading Bridgewater and snagging a 39-yard pick-six to turn a 14-10 deficit into a 16-14 lead. It was Dugger’s third defensive touchdown of the season, and the seventh for the Patriots, the most in the NFL and a franchise record. Sunday also marked the fourth game in a row the Patriots scored a defensive touchdown, the first time that has happened since the 2002 Buccaneers.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Jonathan Jones also came down with his team-high fourth interception, marking the ninth time this season the Patriots’ defense secured multiple turnovers.

Though the Patriots improved to 8-8, and have the inside track on the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC, the offense still is a mess. If the Patriots make the playoffs, they won’t face the bad quarterbacks they have been beating up on. Sunday’s win was the Patriots’ first this season in which they allowed more than 17 points. Mac Jones and the offense will have to put up points to have a chance in the playoffs.

Advertisement

But the Patriots proved again that their best offense is their stingy and opportunistic defense. And the Dolphins proved that there are enough bad quarterbacks and bad offenses in the NFL for the Patriots’ defense to win games without getting much help from the offense.

▪ An inconsistent day from Jones and the offense. They started hot, marching 81 yards for a touchdown on the opening drive, just their second opening-drive touchdown of the season. The next six possessions resulted in five punts and a field goal, drawing the boo birds out once again. At one point, Jones was just 9 for 18 passing for 96 yards. But he finished on a high note, hitting 11 of his last 15 passes and finishing with 203 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Jones struggled with some checkdowns and easy throws, and I hated the deep fade to Nelson Agholor, a low-percentage throw on third down. But Jones also showed great touch on a 29-yard pass to Hunter Henry among three defenders, threw a dart to Jakobi Meyers down the numbers for 25 yards on third and 5 in the fourth quarter, and drew a 22-yard pass interference on a pass to Jakobi Meyers that led to the final touchdown.

Advertisement

Jones still is not producing many dynamic plays, but he is limiting mistakes. Jones only took three sacks on 33 dropbacks, and most importantly, has thrown just one interception in his past eight games (against the Cardinals). The Patriots learned the hard way the last few weeks that games are lost in the NFL more than they are won. Jones and the Patriots’ offense didn’t play losing football Sunday.

▪ Sunday’s game was a Battle of the Backups. The Patriots were missing three starting cornerbacks and receiver DeVante Parker, while the Dolphins didn’t have their starting quarterback, starting left tackle, No. 1 cornerback, and top edge rusher. The Dolphins’ offensive line held up relatively well, with the Patriots’ two sacks and seven QB hits mostly coming in obvious pass situations against Thompson. The Patriots’ secondary was fantastic, however, limiting Tyreek Hill to four catches for 55 yards and Jaylen Waddle to three catches for 52 yards.

Of course, the Patriots benefited from facing backup quarterbacks, and not Tua Tagovailoa. The Patriots also may be in trouble next week in Buffalo, with cornerback Jonathan Jones and Meyers both leaving Sunday’s game with injuries. They can’t count on beating the Bills without their most reliable receiver or cornerback.

▪ The Dolphins had several self-inflicted wounds. They finished with nine penalties for 71 yards, three of them before the snap, including an illegal shift that ruined a third-and-9 conversion in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins also handed the Patriots a second turnover on a pass that was tipped by Hill and Jonathan Jones intercepted.

Advertisement

▪ It ultimately didn’t matter, because the Patriots forced a punt, but it was inexcusable the officials ruled that Raheem Mostert’s progress was stopped early in the first quarter, negating a forced fumble by Jabrill Peppers. Replays clearly showed Mostert was still moving and that Peppers’s hit came in the natural course of the play. The Patriots apparently were not allowed to challenge the play, and because it was a clear recovery, probably would have won. The real problem was the officials blowing their whistles prematurely and having a bizarre interpretation of the play.

▪ Another rough day for the Patriots’ special teams, who used backups at kick returner, punter, and long-snapper. The Patriots missed Marcus Jones’s dynamic returns, with Myles Bryant gaining just 10 yards on two punt returns and Pierre Strong costing his team 7 yards of field position by curiously returning a kickoff out of the end zone. Punter Michael Palardy struggled again, with two of his punts landing in the end zone. And kicker Nick Folk kept the game interesting by doinking an extra point off the right upright, keeping the score 16-14.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.