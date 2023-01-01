The Patriots’ playoff push continues with a must-win vs. the Dolphins in Foxborough. Follow along.

Can the Patriots survive another week? Can the Dolphins figure out a way to win without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is out because of a concussion? We’ll have the answers this afternoon. Keep it here all day long for news and analysis, in-game updates, and postgame press conference quotes.

New England is looking to hang around the playoff chase, while Miami is hoping to halt a four-game skid that has thrown its postseason aspirations in doubt.

Happy New Year, and welcome back to football! This afternoon, we have the Patriots set to host the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium (1 p.m., CBS).

Our pals at weather.com are forecasting mild temperatures this afternoon, with low 50s at kickoff and a chance of some clouds as the day continues. Through 15 games, the Patriots are 1-1 when the temps are 80 or above at kickoff, 1-0 when it’s between 70 and 79, 1-2 when it’s been in the 60s, 2-1 when it’s been in the 50s, 1-1 when it’s been in the 30s, and 0-1 in the teens. (Three games — in Minnesota, Arizona, and Las Vegas — have been indoors.)

Meet today’s referee — 11 a.m.

Brad Allen will serve as the referee for today’s game. This will be the second Patriots game of the year for Allen — he was the lead official in the ugly October loss to the Bears. Allen is in his ninth season as an NFL referee, and the Patriots are 6-4 in games where he’s served as the referee.

This season, his crew has a per-game average of 12.07 flags, the sixth-most in the NFL, according to NFLpenalties.com. He calls an average of 6.71 penalties on road teams, and 5.36 on home teams. His most frequently called penalty is false starts, with 39.

Betting today’s game — 10:45 a.m.

The Patriots provided a wild week for bettors. According to our pals at Bet Online, New England-Miami had the biggest swing of the week, going from Miami as a 2-point favorite to Miami getting 3 points as the underdog in large part because of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s health status. The over/under number went from 44 to 41, a three-point swing — one of the biggest of the week.

They also report that this game is the most-wagered under of the week, as 86 percent of the money is on the under. Patrick Everson of Vegas Insider says “practically all the tickets and money – 89 percent and 97 percent, respectively – [is] on the under.”

A few stats from Odds Shark to keep in mind:

• Miami is 4-8 against the spread in its last 12 games.

• Both Miami and New England are 1-4 straight-up in their last five games.

• Miami is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games in January.

• New England is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games.

• The total has gone under in four of New England’s last five games against Miami, and five of New England’s last six games at home.

