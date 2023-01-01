Pencil Rafael Devers in at third base. But how much longer will the young slugger be with Red Sox?

Devers is still on the roster; the rest are gone.

Rafael Devers took the field at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 28, 2018 with Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and Christian Vázquez. They were World Series champions by the end of the night.

The Red Sox traded Betts after failing to sign him to an extension. Bogaerts and Martinez left as free agents. Benintendi and Vázquez were traded for low-wattage prospects.

For now, Devers remains the starting third baseman. But the 26-year-old two-time All-Star can become a free agent after the coming season and that could signal his departure from Boston.

Advertisement

Devers is positioned to land a long-term contract worth at least $275 million given his stature as one of the most productive hitters in the game. That Devers improved defensively last season further increased his value.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has repeatedly said the Red Sox want to sign Devers to an extension. But Bloom used similar language in describing his desire to retain Bogaerts and the Sox finished well out of contention for their widely respected All-Star shortstop.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Devers represents the next test of the team’s willingness to retain a high-end homegrown player, and he has all the leverage given how profitable the free agent market has been for hard-hitting infielders.

The Sox pursued extension talks prior to last season but fell well short of what Devers saw as his worth.

“I know my value,” Devers said in April. “We’ll see what happens.”

That Bogaerts, a mentor and one of his closest friends, had to leave Boston to get the contract he wanted doesn’t necessarily impact what will happen with Devers. But there certainly won’t be any hometown discount given the hard line Bloom has taken with players.

Devers has plenty of talking points in his favor. He ranked in the top five in the American League last season in slugging (.521), OPS (.879), doubles (42), extra-base hits (70), and hard-hit balls (226).

Advertisement

He also has more extra-base hits before the age of 26 than any player in Red Sox history and is eighth in hits. Four of the six players ahead of him are Hall of Famers (Bobby Doerr, Jim Rice, Tris Speaker, and Carl Yastrzemski). The others are Betts, Bogaerts, and the ill-fated Tony Conigliaro.

Devers is not a premium defender by any means. But he committed only 14 errors last season after being charged with 22 in 2021. The coaching staff worked with Devers on his pre-pitch stance, which enabled him to make quicker movements to the ball.

His throwing can be erratic but that also showed improvement.

Devers is not the best overall third baseman in the game. But arguably he slots in after Nolan Arenado, Manny Machado, and Jose Ramirez.

The Sox have ample depth behind Devers, which makes you wonder if Bloom is preparing for the possibility of trading him during the season if the sides do not agree to an extension during spring training.

Justin Turner agreed last month to a two-year, $22 million deal that has not yet been formally announced by the Red Sox. The 38-year-old was the Dodgers’ primary third baseman from 2015-21.

His defense has declined but Turner will be a good option to play third and allow Devers to be the designated hitter occasionally. He had only three starts there last season.

Advertisement

Bobby Dalbec played 140 innings at third base last season and looked far more comfortable than he did at first. Dalbec was a third baseman at the University of Arizona. If Dalbec is still on the roster come Opening Day, he’s an option.

The same is true for Christian Arroyo, who started eight games at third last season.

Enmanuel Valdez, one of the prospects obtained from Houston for Vázquez, is a utility player with third base as part of his portfolio. The Red Sox obtained Alex Binelas from the Brewers last winter as part of the head-scratching Hunter Renfroe trade. He had an .851 OPS at High A Greenville before getting overmatched in 55 games with Portland.

Binelas hit .166 with a .633 OPS for the Sea Dogs and struck out an alarming 78 times in 241 plate appearances.

RED SOX 2023: THIRD BASE

Primary 2022 starter: Rafael Devers.

Projected 2023 starter: Devers.

Major league depth: Justin Turner, Bobby Dalbec, Christian Arroyo.

Prospects to watch: Enmanuel Valdez, Alex Binelas.

More from the Around the Horn series:

▪ Looking for a catcher, Red Sox have just two players with major league experience

▪ Triston Casas the front-runner to take over at first base for Red Sox

▪ Will Trevor Story remain at second base following the departure of Xander Bogaerts?

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.