Spirits high as Bruins share the ice with their families

Chara seemed genuinely impressed, praising the skill of the pilot, who narrowly avoided scraping the heads of the typing reporters.

“Wow!” Chara said, as a drone that sounded like a swarm of electrified killer bees floated through an open press box window, did a lap, and zipped away toward the field.

It was a sunny, chilly New Year’s Day at Fenway Park and Zdeno Chara was feeling the buzz building on the Winter Classic.

The recently retired Bruins legend was participating in an NHL video shoot involving a drone. Sitting in the second row of the press box — and having borrowed a reporter’s laptop, ostensibly for working-scribe authenticity — Chara was asked to say, “Welcome to Boston” to the flying camera. He only needed a few takes.

Advertisement

“That’s what I’ve been working on the last three months,” he joked of his acting skills. “Action! Cut!”

As an energetic Bruins practice was winding down on the ice, David Pastrnak was taking one-timers for TNT’s cameras, former Bruin and current analyst Anson Carter feeding him passes. The Bruins’ families were checking in at Gate D, ready for a family skate after practice.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

As many memories as the actual game will provide, the players were eager to share the setting with their families on Sunday.

During the family skate, the Bergeron and Foligno children were racing each other around the sheet, as several other Spoked-B kids joined in. David Krejci was going slowly with his 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son. Those with kids unable to walk yet were carrying them around. Young couples — A.J. Greer, Jake DeBrusk with their girlfriends — were holding hands and gliding. Trent Frederic jokingly picked up a tiny Foligno and smeared him against the glass.

There were parents and siblings and friends and other loved ones taking photos. There was a mixed conga line, players and families and kids. Even Anton Stralman, the veteran defenseman the team waived in November, and his family were skating. The smiles stretched from the Monster to Pesky’s Pole.

Advertisement

“I just told my mom, I give her tons of credit — she raised a hell of a hockey player, but she can’t even skate,” a grinning Pastrnak said in the Red Sox’ clubhouse afterward. His mother, Marcela, arrived from Czechia. “I haven’t seen her on the ice for a while,” Pastrnak said. “To get my family and my girl out there skating, it was a good family touch.”

Coach Jim Montgomery, who has four children between the ages of 13 and 5, said he had “an attitude of gratitude” about the event.

“I’m thinking about how many people have dreamt about being in the middle of Fenway Park, and here we are,” he said. “I think about my boys and what it would have meant to me at this age to have that kind of experience.”

Pastrnak has stick of Fenway green

Just as in the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame, Pastrnak will be using a special stick.

Naturally, his Bauer model is wrapped in Fenway green, with images of the Green Monster and its scoreboard. It also has the logo of David Ortiz, Pastrnak’s own “DP88″ insignia and baseball stitching down the side.

There’s also a “Pasta” emoji near the handle, and the nameplate has his name and number in Red Sox font.

“Obviously more detail this year.” said Pastrnak, who informed Bauer of his preferences. “I’m happy with how it came out.”

Advertisement

Pastrnak’s skates carry the same motif, including baseball stitching on the rear of the foot and heel.

The Bruins arrived for practice in their game uniforms, took a picture and changed into white, black and gold practice jerseys. The coaches were clad in sweaters and scally caps, which they will wear during the game.

Reports on ice favorable

The weather outside was warm — in the mid-50s when the Bruins were preparing for a 1 p.m. practice — and in the sun, quite pleasant. Once in the shade, it was advisable to reach for a hot cocoa.

Despite Saturday’s rain and the balmy conditions (for New Year’s Day, anyway), players gave the surface a thumbs-up.

“I didn’t mind it,” Pastrnak said. “It has a different sound of you skating than the indoors. I like the sound. Ice was good. I think tomorrow it’s going to be even better.”

Krejci called the ice “really good. I was surprised,” he said. “I’m not so sure the people in the front rows, near the dugouts, how well they’re going to see. But it’s about the experience. I think it’s going to be a great event.”

Some of the 100-member ice crew worked overnight, “pushing water around,” said Derek King, the NHL’s senior manager of facilities operations and hockey operations. The sheet was covered until the Bruins took the ice — in shady conditions — at 1 p.m. Come Monday, they’ll turn down the temperature on the glycol pipes that run underneath the ice sheet, to make the surface harder.

Advertisement

The forecast calls for sun, with highs in the mid-50s. The sun will move from first base to the Green Monster, and will likely throw glare at the players. It won’t be as bad as that seen in the Bruins’ 2021 outdoor game in Lake Tahoe, which left players’ vision washed out by the sun during the first period. Pastrnak memorably scored on a 2 on 1 pass from Brad Marchand, who later said he dished because he couldn’t see the net.

A concern is the sun reflecting off the on-ice graphics, and melting soft spots in the sheet. To combat that, the NHL has buried the graphics deeper underneath the ice.

“Our plan is to get through practices here today,” King said. “We’ll cover the sheet tonight and watch the weather tomorrow … we’ll keep it covered right up until the last minute.”

The wind is another issue. An NHL crew, including senior VP of hockey operations Colin Campbell and head of officiating Stephen Walkom, will sit beside the penalty box, monitor the game, and communicate with officials and players. If conditions are unfavorable, the teams will switch ends mid-period, as noted by a horn. It doesn’t always go smoothly.

“We’ve had a couple situations over our 30-plus games where we’ve had two breakaways and the horn has gone,” said Kris King, senior vice president of hockey operations. “The players do know that. They’re all aware of it. … Once we get going, most guys just play.”

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.