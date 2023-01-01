Surprising Giants season headed into the playoffs

Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more and the Giants routed the Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Yes, the New York Giants are finally back in the playoffs.

The Gatorade bath for the head coach returned. Fans counted down the final seconds, and there were fireworks above MetLife Stadium at the final tick. Tears were shed in the locker room.

“It’s a beautiful thing and I’ll be honest,” said running back Saquon Barkley who carried the team to a 6-2 start. “No one outside the men and women in that facility gave us a chance.”

Advertisement

Coming into the season the Giants were among the least likely teams to make the postseason. They had five straight losing seasons, including a four-win season in 2021 that led to the firing of coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Buffalo assistant Joe Schoen was hired as general manager and he chose Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to be the coach, his first head coaching job.

Taking a young team, Daboll got them to focus one week at a time and to believe in themselves. It paid off as the Giants (9-6-1) overcame injuries and a 2-4-1 slide in November and early December to become the third NFC East team to qualify for the postseason, joining Philadelphia and Dallas.

Daboll was doused with Gatorade after the game, a Giants’ tradition first associated with Bill Parcells in the 1980s.

“It was sticky,” the low-key Daboll said, noting the team was given the next two days off by Jones when he broke down things after the game.

Players said the locker room was full of joy.

“Loud, dancing, laughing, so many emotions,” defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said. “It’s all of the signs of excitement. We worked hard, starting in the spring with these guys with the new coaching staff, and it’s all playing out.”

Advertisement

Jones, who saw the team not pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract when he was the No. 6 overall pick in 2019, played like Bills star Josh Allen. With the crowd shouting his name, he left the field to a standing ovation with about 7:30 remaining in the game.

“I mean it’s just exciting. I think, like I said, we’ve been through some tough times and to be on this side of it is a lot of fun,” Jones said.

Thibodeaux contrite after celebrating injurious sack of Colts’ Foles

Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux didn’t realize Colts quarterback Nick Foles was in pain with a rib injury when he started doing snow angels next to the fallen Indianapolis veteran.

Foles lay on the artificial surface at MetLife Stadium for several minutes while being treated by medical personnel after the play. The 33-year-old was able to walk to the Colts sideline, but he was soon placed on a cart and taken to the locker room.

Thibodeaux, the fifth player taken in the draft, came off the right side of the defensive line when he hit an unsuspecting Foles in the back. The quarterback fell and landed on the ball on the third-down play with the Giants leading, 21-3, late in the first half.

“After a sack you celebrate,” Thibodeaux said twice. “I think when I did realize he was hurt that’s when we started getting up. When you are doing the celebration, you are not looking to see who is doing what. I hope he gets well and I hope he is all right.”

Advertisement

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday said Thibodeaux landed on top of Foles and the ball.

“I know ribs, but no more than just the ribs right now,” said Saturday, adding Foles was in a lot of pain.

Sam Ehlinger played the second half for the Colts and threw his first NFL touchdown pass, a 6-yard to Michael Pittman. Veteran Matt Ryan was inactive for the game and Saturday said he would be in the mix for the regular-season finale against Houston if Foles is out.

“I’ll consider all of them,” Saturday said. “I haven’t thought about it at all. When I get on the plane and head back home, I’ll think about all those things.”

Flopping Bears stick with Fields

⋅ Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus considered taking Justin Fields out of Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Detroit Lions, but let his young quarterback do what he wanted to do — stay in the game. The Bears led, 10-7, at the end of the first quarter, but Fields completed only five passes, was intercepted, lost a fumble, and was sacked five times over the last three quarters. He finished 7 of 21 for 75 yards, along with his 132 yards rushing, and the Lions totaled seven sacks.

Fields has 1,143 rushing yards this year. With one game left, he has a chance to break the single-season NFL quarterback rushing record of 1,206 yards set by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in 2019 during his MVP season.

Advertisement

⋅ The Eagles sacked Andy Dalton seven times in their loss to the Saints, their fifth consecutive game with six or more sacks — the longest streak by any team in the Super Bowl era. They also became the first team to have four players (Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave, and Brandon Graham) with 10-plus sacks in a single season since individual sacks were first recorded in 1982.

Sweat suffered a neck injury trying to make a tackle in the loss, but has movement in all extremities. The team said he was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.”

⋅ Pro Football Talk reported Denver has reached out to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to inform him they have interest in talking to him after firing first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett. Harbaugh, who interviewed for the Minnesota job which went to Kevin O’Connell, said as recently as last month he is not interested in returning to the NFL.

⋅ The Commanders unveiled their new mascot, a hog named “Major Tuddy,” on the same day they honored Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs and others from the franchise’s glory days in attendance. The team said Tuddy is “a muscular 6-foot-5, 230-pound male hog with exaggerated features that are anatomically similar to the animal, including a large belly, snout and cloven hooves.”

⋅ Retired coach Bruce Arians, who helped recruit Tom Brady before leading Tampa Bay to its second Super Bowl championship two years ago, was inducted into the Bucs’ Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony.