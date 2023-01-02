Barack Obama liked these movies the most in 2022. Here’s where to watch them.

1. “The Fabelmans” This semi-autobiographical coming-of-age tale loosely depicts director Steven Spielberg’s formative years falling in love with storytelling. (In theaters and available for purchase on several streaming services, including YouTube and Apple TV+)

Former president Barack Obama, who has gained a reputation as a cultural critic with wide-ranging appreciation for film, literature, and music, released his annual list of favorite movies Dec 23. But how many have you seen — or even heard of? Ranging from blockbusters (“Top Gun: Maverick”) to foreign films that cover issues of reproductive rights (“Happening”), Obama’s tastes are varied. Here’s his list, with information on how to watch them.

2. “Decision to Leave” A South Korean romantic thriller, “Decision to Leave” follows a detective investigating a man’s death while battling emerging feelings for the widow involved in the case. (Streams on Mubi and available for purchase on Apple TV+)

Viola Davis in "The Woman King." Ilze Kitshoff/Associated Press

3. “The Woman King” Set in the 1800s, a collective of female warriors protects their African kingdom from danger. But as a new, foreign threat emerges, the next generation must step up to continue their way of life. (Available for rent on several streaming services, including VUDU and Prime Video)

4. “Aftersun” A young woman reflects on the holiday she spent with her father 20 years ago, when she was 11 — coming to terms with the father she knew in her youth and the man she didn’t really understand. (Available for purchase on several streaming services, including Apple TV+ and Prime Video)

5. “Emily the Criminal” A college graduate (Aubrey Plaza) with overwhelming debt and no career prospects becomes immersed in a scam where she acts as a dummy shopper and buys increasingly luxurious products with stolen credit cards. (Streams on Netflix)

6. “Petite Maman” This French fantasy drama centers on an 8-year-old girl named Nelly who lost her grandmother and is cleaning out her home. After Nelly’s mom abruptly departs, she meets a girl her age in the woods. (Streams on Hulu)

7. “Descendant” One of the films Obama touted is a documentary from the production company he heads with his wife, Michelle. This film follows the descendants of the survivors from the last known slave ship to arrive in the United States as they try to take control of their legacy and find connection with their ancestors. (Streams on Netflix)

8. “Happening” A French drama set in 1963 that follows a bright student who decides to take matters into her own hands when unplanned pregnancy threatens her academic dreams. (Streams on AMC+)

Danielle Deadwyler and Jalyn Hall in a scene from "Till." Courtesy of Orion Pictures/Associated Press

9. “Till” Based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), who relentlessly pursued justice after her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, was brutally lynched in 1955. (Available for purchase on several streaming services, including Google Play and Apple TV+)

10. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” An aging Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) is set on a multiversal course to save the world and better connect with the people she loves. (Streams on Paramount+)

11. “Top Gun: Maverick” The sequel to 1986′s “Top Gun” dominated the box office and earned critical acclaim. Maverick (Tom Cruise) is back and training a group of graduates for an assignment where he must confront his past ghosts. (Streams on Paramount+)

Javier Bardem (left) and Rafa Castejón in "The Good Boss." Cohen Media Group via AP

12. “The Good Boss” This Spanish workplace comedy starring Javier Bardem focuses on the owner of an industrial scales manufacturing business who tries to resolve any problems that his workers have while he waits to hear if his company will be given an award. (Available for rent on several streaming services, including YouTube and Apple TV+)

13. “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy” A Japanese romantic drama in which three women deal with relationship issues: a young woman’s friend falls in love with her ex; a student asks his partner to trap his professor; and two old friends reunite after decades apart. (Available for rent on several streaming services, including YouTube and Prime Video)

14. “A Hero” In this Iranian film, a man who is imprisoned because of a debt uses a two-day leave to try to convince his creditor to withdraw part of the complaint. (Streams on Prime Video)

15. “Hit the Road” Another Iranian film, this one about a middle-aged couple and their two sons who drive across the countryside to bond, bicker, and grapple with the future. (Streams on Paramount+)

Cate Blanchett in a scene from "Tár." Courtesy of Focus Features/Associated Press

16. “Tár” Famed (and fictional) conductor Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) begins to spiral as she embarks on a symphony recording that will elevate her career. (In theaters and available for purchase on several streaming services, including YouTube and Apple TV+)

17. “After Yang” Yang, a girl’s beloved android companion, malfunctions and her father (Colin Farrell) searches for a way to repair it before realizing he should focus on repairing the relationships he has neglected with his wife and daughter. (Streams on Paramount+)