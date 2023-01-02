This week’s TV: Anne Rice’s ‘Witches,’ the history of soft rock, and the return of ‘All Creatures’

OK, you have to get past the cloying opening song, which pushes the show’s cosiness to an extreme, a 30-second sugar-headache that just might worm its way into your ear. But once you’re in, you’re in a world where compassion is king, and where kindness is of the highest value. In today’s climate, where goodwill and benevolence are considered weaknesses by too many, “All Creatures” is sweetly aspirational.

If you’d like to start the year with something positive, “All Creatures Great and Small” is here for you. The 1930s-set “Masterpiece” series returns for its third season Sunday at 9 p.m. on GBH 2.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Jan. 2-8.

Advertisement

This season, veterinarian James Herriot (the wonderfully pale Nicholas Ralph) is married to Helen (Rachel Shenton). There’s joy in the house where they live with the Farnon brothers and their maternal housekeeper, Mrs. Hall, as James and Helen giggle about sneaking in sexual encounters here and there. And there is dread and guilt, too, with World War II lurking in the backdrop of the idyllic area of Yorkshire where they live and work. Both James and Tristan Farnon struggle with the sense that they ought to sign up despite being exempt as veterinarians.

I’m not going to pretend the PBS show isn’t corny. It is, and I love it for that. At a moment when our relationship with the environment is troubled, to put it mildly, it’s pleasing to watch these humanitarian characters helping farmers and their livestock, only trying to heal. It’s also pleasing to spend time in Northern England in the late 1930s, a visual treat including hills, dales, farms, and cars with footboards. Based on the popular novels by Alf Wight (a.k.a. James Herriot), the show is nothing less than a TV vaccine against cynicism and despair.

Advertisement

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Those prone to earworms beware: The three-part docuseries “Sometimes When We Touch,” which premieres Tuesday on Paramount+, tells the story of the ups and downs of soft rock. Dan Hill (“Sometimes When We Touch”), Kenny Loggins (“This Is It”), Ray Parker Jr. (“A Woman Needs Love”), Rupert Holmes (“Escape: The Piña Colada Song”), and Toni Tennille (“Love Will Keep Us Together”) are among the interviewees.

Harry Hamlin and Alexandra Daddario in "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches." Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

2. AMC now has rights to a bunch of Anne Rice novels, and last year’s excellent “Interview With the Vampire” was the first adaptation. Now comes “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,” an eight-episode series about a neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario from season one of “The White Lotus”), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. (Here’s the trailer.) Annabeth Gish, Jack Huston, Beth Grant, and Harry Hamlin co-star. The series runs on AMC+ beginning Sunday, but AMC, IFC, Sundance, BBC America, and WE are all airing the first episode — and only the first episode — on Sunday at 9 p.m. Yup, they want to lure you into their streaming web.

3. Filmmakers Gédéon and Jules Naudet have specialized in historical crises, with powerful documentaries on the Sept. 11 attacks and the November 2015 Paris attacks (here’s a short interview with them). Now comes “January 6th,” which traces the events during the violent attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, from the viewpoints of survivors and first responders. The Capitol and Metropolitan Police Departments granted the Naudets full access to their officers for the film, which premieres Thursday on Discovery+.

Advertisement

4. On GBH 2 Tuesday at 10 p.m., PBS’s “Frontline” is premiering the first part of a two-part docuseries called “Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus.” (Here’s a preview.) It’s about the international investigation by the Pegasus Project of the powerful hacking tool, which is sold to governments around the world by the Israeli company NSO Group. The results: Pegasus has been used to spy on journalists, activists, the fiancée of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and others. The second part airs next week.

Ramón Rodríguez (left) and Iantha Richardson in ABC's "Will Trent." Matt Miller

5. This week brings a pair of network crime drama premieres. First up: ABC’s “Will Trent” on Tuesday at 10 p.m. (Here’s the trailer.) The series, based on Karin Slaughter’s best-selling book series, gives us Ramón Rodriguez as Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, who was abandoned at birth and spent his youth in the foster care system. He solves crimes with compassion, and Erika Christensen, Jake McLaughlin, and Sonja Sohn co-star. Then, Sunday at 9 p.m., Fox is bringing us “Alert,” a procedural about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (trailer here). A formerly married man (Scott Caan) and woman (Dania Ramirez) whose quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son is a series-long arc.

Advertisement

CHANNEL SURFING

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” The return of the best from past episodes. NBC, Monday, 8 p.m.

“Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” A four-part docuseries directed by Joe Berlinger. Netflix, Wednesday

“Giuliani: What Happened to America’s Mayor?” Indeed. CNN, Sunday, 9 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Paul T. Goldman” A fascinating and sly series about the making of a true-crime series. Peacock

“Emily in Paris” The prettiest hate-watch on TV. Netflix

“Slow Horses” The second season is driven by Gary Oldman’s masterful performance. Apple TV+

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” Season two coasts on the characters’ appeal. HBO Max

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” A strong adaptation by Taffy Brodesser-Akner of her novel. Hulu









Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.