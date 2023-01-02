Constant Contact boss bucks the trend by choosing downtown Boston to expand

The company remains headquartered in Waltham. But Vella decided Constant Contact needed a presence downtown, not long after the e-mail marketing firm’s private equity owners hired Vella to be chief executive in 2021.

While many employers shrink their presence among the high-priced towers in Boston’s Financial District, Constant Contact chief executive Frank Vella is bucking the trend.

Vella eventually settled on 40 Water St., where Constant Contact now shares the building with ezCater. After nearly one year in the 24,000-square-foot space, Vella says he has been quite happy with the decision. It helped him hire more engineers and other important recruits, with a location that is close to restaurants and other amenities and is more accessible for some commuters than Waltham. (He also lives in the Seaport, within walking distance of the new office.)

Vella also needed extra room to accommodate employees who were moving from Burlington, where former Constant Contact owner Endurance International Holdings (now part of Florida-based Newfold Digital) had been located. The Water Street space can accommodate up to 180 people; there are usually 40 to 50 there on any given day. Another 400 or so are based in Waltham, out of the firm’s 1,000-person global workforce.

Downtown Boston has suffered amid the shift to remote and hybrid work during the pandemic. Constant Contact has made that shift, too. But Vella still believes in the importance of an office to bring people together and build corporate culture. For that reason, he has plans to renovate the headquarters.

“We are remote. Rest assured, you will not get an edict from me that says on Jan. 1, you’re coming into the office,” Vella said. “But remote doesn’t mean 100 percent, you never have to come into the office. What I want to do is provide cool workspaces that you want to come to and have your team meetings.”

During the past year, Constant Contact made two important product launches, one involving text messages, and the other for event marketing, to augment the core e-mail business. It also completed two recent acquisitions: SharpSpring, a customer relations management software provider, in 2021, and Australian e-mail marketing firm Vision6, in 2022.

Vella said he jumped at the opportunity to take the job in 2021, around the time Clearlake Capital and Siris Capital acquired the business and spun it off as a standalone company. He got to hire his own leadership team. And he’s always been a fan of Constant Contact, so it has been satisfying to lead its revival. (He declined to share revenue numbers but did say the business, which has about 500,000 small business customers, has stabilized.)

“It hadn’t been a growing, flourishing company for a number of years,” Vella said. “It’s my job to reignite it.”

Coming full circle at Seven Hills in Worcester

David Jordan is preparing to retire from his job running one of New England’s biggest nonprofits, the Seven Hills Foundation in Worcester.

Jordan, whose retirement was announced two weeks ago, plans to step down on June 30. But he’s still got a busy agenda ahead, topped by helping to run the Crotched Mountain School in Greenfield, N.H. It’s a personal mission: He ran the school for children with disabilities before joining Seven Hills 28 years ago.

He was contacted earlier this fall by former staffers and parents who were concerned about plans to close the school on short notice. Within a matter of weeks, Jordan pulled together a deal to acquire the school and keep it going. (Technically, he established a new nonprofit to own the school and a management and clinical services contract for Seven Hills to run it.)

The deal exemplifies the approach Jordan has taken since becoming president in 1995 of what was then a small provider of services to developmentally disabled children in Worcester with a $7 million budget. He rebranded the organization as Seven Hills almost immediately and set about building the nonprofit’s scale and footprint through acquisitions and affiliations. Today, Seven Hills has a $400 million budget, with nearly 5,000 employees across 200-plus locations.

“I could read the tea leaves pretty well that if you were just a one-service support system, you were not going to be able to thrive, or perhaps even survive,” Jordan said.

That said, Jordan prefers to measure success by number of people helped, not by size. In 2022, that figure, for Seven Hills, totaled about 60,000 people.

In addition to helping run Crotched Mountain, Jordan will also help with the nonprofit’s international work. He will spend the first two weeks of January in Sierra Leone and Kenya. His successor will be announced after he returns.

Another life sciences win for Massachusetts

The power is shifting at the North American operations of German lab equipment maker Sartorius — from Long Island, N.Y., to Massachusetts.

That’s because local executive Maurice Phelan was recruited back from Repligen to become the new president for North American operations for Sartorius, leading a group with about 3,000 employees. He takes over for Mary Lavin, who has retired and has been based in Bohemia, N.Y. Phelan had previously joined Sartorius about four years ago to take an executive role in its bioprocess solutions division, the latest move in a long career in healthcare and biotech sectors in Massachusetts that includes tenures at GE Healthcare and Merck Millipore.

Before joining Repligen in 2021, he had been running operations in Marlborough for Sartorius; the company also has research labs in Cambridge and Boston. He said it’s hard to find a better place than Massachusetts to run a life sciences company, particularly given the support Sartorius has received from the Baker administration and from city officials in Marlborough. Massachusetts, he said, is “the gold standard” for the biotech sector.

Recognizing corporate life beyond Boston

There’s something different about the two big award winners this time around at the National Association of Corporate Directors New England chapter: Neither company is in Boston.

NACD New England is bestowing its top public company and private company honors for 2023 on the boards of Citizens Financial Group, which is headquartered in Providence, and L.L. Bean, of Freeport, Maine. They’ll be recognized at NACD New England’s annual gala on April 25.

The list of honorees this time around also includes three individuals: a lifetime achievement award for MIT Nobel Laureate Phillip Sharp, a cofounder of Biogen and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals; a corporate governance leadership award for Phyllis Yale, a former division chief at consulting firm Bain & Co. and a healthcare expert; and the Myra H. Kraft Award for nonprofit leadership for Micho Spring, a longtime executive at PR firm Weber Shandwick who has played key roles in several charities including Friends of Caritas Cubana and the United Way of Massachusetts Bay.

NACD New England is recognizing Citizens for its growth, under chief executive Bruce Van Saun, after becoming independent from former parent Royal Bank of Scotland; it is, by far, the largest publicly traded bank based in New England. L.L. Bean, meanwhile, was picked in part for its successful move to bring in two successive chief executives outside of the Bean family.

And both companies, it seems, had a bit of an advantage because they’re not based in Boston.

“We’ve been a little bit Boston-centric [in the past],” said Beth Boland, a lawyer with Foley & Lardner and chair of NACD New England’s board. “We wanted to make sure we recognize the wealth of companies that are in [New England] and all of the talent that is in the region.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.