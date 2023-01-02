Brett Smiley sworn in as Providence’s 39th mayor

But in his inauguration, Smiley offered several lofty goals, including a new plan to offer child care, after-school programing, and health care services at new affordable housing units, and the perennial pledge to streamline city services to help residents and businesses.

The 43-year-old Democrat, whose victory in a three-way September primary essentially clinched his seat in the corner office in City Hall because he faced no opposition in the general election, spent much of his 18-month campaign pitching himself as a moderate, pragmatic contrast to his immediate predecessor, Jorge Elorza.

PROVIDENCE – Brett Smiley was sworn in as Providence’s 39th mayor on Monday, promising to improve schools, public safety, and quality-of-life as he seeks to build “the best-run city” in the US.

“We will invest in the potential of our people and make thoughtful improvements,” Smiley said during his inauguration after inaugural address at the Providence Public Library. “We will work with the community to do so in a way that will improve their quality of life. And in doing so, we will make Providence the world-class city that we all know it can be.”

Smiley was officially sworn in shortly after midnight Monday in a private ceremony at his home, with his husband, James DeRentis, holding a copy of the city charter. Smiley is the first elected mayor since 1974 to be married before taking office, and DeRentis is the first first gentleman in Providence’s history.

Monday’s festivities included an interfaith breakfast in the morning, a procession from the library to City Hall following Smiley’s inauguration, and a party at the WaterFire Arts Center at night. But Smiley will immediately face one of the biggest decisions of his first term as he considers who he’ll name as the next police chief.

A decade-plus steak of stability in public safety ended last week when Chief Colonel Hugh Clements announced that he is stepping away after more than 11 years leading the city, and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare said he would also retire. Smiley has said he does not intend to immediately fill the commissioner’s job, but he is actively searching for a chief.

“We have been national leaders in community policing, and under my administration, we will continue to be at the forefront of community-based violence prevention,” Smiley said during his speech.

Smiley grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved to Rhode Island to run Democrat Charlie Fogarty’s unsuccessful campaign for governor in 2006. He launched a successful political consulting business, and first ran for mayor in 2014, eventually dropping out of the race to endorse Elorza.

Smiley worked as Elorza’s chief operating officer for 18 months before becoming then-governor Gina Raimondo’s chief of staff. He was eventually promoted to state director of administration, helping to lead Rhode Island during initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. All the while, Smiley continued to have his eyes on the mayor’s seat, attending community events in Providence and meeting with leaders about his plans.

As a candidate, he was always viewed as the favorite to become mayor – raising nearly $1.5 million and securing endorsements from the city’s municipal employees union and many of the building trade unions – but he faced fierce competition from Gonzalo Cuervo and former councilwoman Nirva LaFortune.

Elorza’s late-summer endorsement of Cuervo appeared to snatch some of Smiley’s momentum, but he went on to defeat Cuervo by five percentage points.

In his speech, Smiley didn’t mention any former mayors by name, but he said they “restored dignity and honesty” to City Hall. He has worked in some form with the last three mayors: Elorza, Angel Taveras, and David Cicilline.

Smiley will also find himself working with new City Council leadership, as Ward 13 Councilwoman Rachel Miller was sworn in as council president Monday afternoon. The 15-member, all-Democrat council has seven new members, and the legislative body is expected to push Smiley to the left on issues like housing and economic development.

Smiley’s first major event this week will come on Saturday when he holds a public listening session on education. The city’s school department is currently under state control but will likely return to Providence by 2030.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.