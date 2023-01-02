Edith Pearlman, award-winning short story writer of ‘quiet, humble precision,’ dies at 86

To her legions of admirers, though, she spent too many years unnoticed — attracting too little critical notice while writing some of the finest short stories published in the past half century. In an introduction to Ms. Pearlman’s 2011 collection “Binocular Vision,” the best-selling author Ann Patchett asked: “Why isn’t Edith Pearlman famous?”

“I observe from a remove. I don’t feel I inhabit their skins,” she told the Globe in 2012 , adding that “it’s very important for a writer to be unnoticed. As quiet and unnoticed as possible.”

As Edith Pearlman wrote short stories or walked through Brookline, she paid close and careful attention to the lives around her, drawing details and characters from those she watched.

As if her question summoned long overdue attention, a few months later “Binocular Vision” was named a National Book Award finalist, touching off a late career renaissance for Ms. Pearlman, who died Sunday in her home in Brookline. She was 86 and her health had been failing.

“Binocular Vision” also received the National Book Critics Circle Award in 2012, and she was honored in 2011 with a PEN/Malamud Award. “Honeydew,” her final story collection, was named to the National Book Awards fiction longlist in 2015.

Those honors followed decades of publishing in small literary journals, her short stories treasured by writers and scores of readers through the years they went unheralded in major publications.

“Every time I have a story published, it gives me permission to keep writing,” Ms. Pearlman told the Globe in 2011. “I am incredibly grateful to the little magazines that have kept me going for decades.”

The characters in her stories were often as observant as she was, missing no telling detail.

“When not in the hospital for treatments given by those fishy doctors, my father slept in the front bedroom with my mother,” the young narrator in “Home Schooling” says. “A congregation of mahogany furniture kept them company.”

In the title story of “Binocular Vision,” a 10-year-old girl uses her father’s binoculars to watch the goings-on next door. The woman in the neighboring apartment “was a great tidier,” the girl learns:

“In the late afternoons, Mrs. Simon got busy. She stirred pots on the stove. She set the table in the dining room. She folded the evening paper several times, this way and that, and finally laid it on the arm of Mr. Simon’s chair.”

Reviewing “Honeydew” in The New York Times, Laura van den Berg praised Ms. Pearlman’s ability to create “characters whose jobs place them in regular, often intimate, contact with other people; yet much of their interior lives is unreachable, a carefully kept secret. A quiet, humble precision is a hallmark of Pearlman’s work.”

Among Ms. Pearlman’s most startling, haunting stories is “Self-Reliance,” which closed the “Binocular Vision” collection. Cornelia, a gastroenterologist who is widowed and retired, learns from her oncologist that her cancer has returned. “Write a new pain-med scrip, please,” she tells him. “And the sleeping stuff, too.”

Cornelia lets her physician and daughter think she plans to submit to chemotherapy again. Instead, she heads to her summer cottage by a pond in New Hampshire, takes a quick swim, and slips into a canoe for a final paddle, carrying “a thermos she’d already filled with its careful cocktail.”

As the pharmaceuticals take effect and she drifts into death, her thoughts cascade through the chapters of her life. The images are luminous, the prose breathtaking.

“Every word in every sentence was indispensable, every observation subtle and complex,” Patchett wrote of this story. “The rhythm of the language carried the reader forward as much of the plot.”

Edith Ann Grossman was born in Providence on June 26, 1936. Her father, Dr. Herman Grossman, was born in Ukraine and was an ophthalmologist. Her mother, Edna Rosen Grossman, was a daughter of Polish immigrants.

“She always loved to read and to write, and had a lot of encouragement,” said Betty Grossman of Cambridge, Ms. Pearlman’s younger sister. “And our parents had good senses of humor. She often felt she got her writing from our mother, who could say everything in just a few words.”

When the sisters were young their father became seriously ill. As he was dying, Ms. Pearlman spent hours reading.

“I understood that, during those August weeks, what had distracted me from grief and anxiety, and had provided bursts of pleasure, too, was the thing called Literature,” she wrote in the Globe in 1998.

Ms. Pearlman majored in English literature at Radcliffe College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1957. Afterward, she worked as a computer programmer for IBM and Bolt, Beranek and Newman.

She married Dr. Chester Pearlman, a psychiatrist, in 1967, and they settled in Brookline, where they raised their two children.

“He was a renaissance patron of the arts,” she said with a smile in the 2012 Globe interview. “I was his court writer. We were a team.”

In Brookline “I wrote in the cellar for a number of years,” she told The New York Times in 2015. “I needed a private space, and it had a furnace, so it was always warm.”

Ms. Pearlman also volunteered at Women’s Lunch Place and Boston Children’s Hospital, and said on her website that she considered matchmaking a hobby.

Along with publishing more than 200 short stories, she wrote reviews, travel pieces, and essays. Her journalism sentences were as crisp as those in her fiction, her eye just as sharp.

In one Globe essay, she described going to Israel and renting an apartment. She planned to pay attention to the world while doing nothing in particular. “I walk a lot,” she wrote in 1997. “I read, not widely, and think, not deeply.”

When she and her husband moved and downsized, she wrote in the Globe in 2008 about letting go of old possessions and saving a few that reached back into her ancestry.

“Our young grandson, Joseph, has laid claim to a wooden queen he met in the attic,” she wrote. “This 19th-century toy belonged to his paternal grandfather’s paternal grandfather.”

In the interview with Daniel Jaffe for BiblioBuffet, Ms. Pearlman said she wrote about six short stories a year, letting each marinate “in a drawer while I work on the next.”

Precise writing takes time, she noted on her website.

“I am slow,” she wrote. “A sentence often takes an hour to compose before I throw it out. What can you do?”

In addition to her husband, sister, and grandson, Ms. Pearlman leaves a daughter, Jessica of Greenfield, and a son, Charles of Brookline.

Burial will be private and a gathering to celebrate Mrs. Pearlman’s life will be announced.

“We have had a wonderful last eight years together while she was sick,” said Ms. Pearlman’s sister, Betty. “And I have read her all her short stories. It’s just been so gratifying.”

In “Blessed Harry,” a story from “Honeydew,” Ms. Pearlman wrote about a moment when Bonnie Flaxbaum contemplates her family of five and momentarily is transported to a future time when they all “would fade from history.” Bonnie, who worked in a Boston hospital (“the practical, competent woman, every surgeon’s favorite nurse”) was untroubled by the inevitable.

“Life and death? They were incidental, in her opinion, though of course she deplored suffering,” Ms. Pearlman wrote. “But what counted was how you behaved while death let you live, and how you met death when life released you. That was the long and short of it.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.