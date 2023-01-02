Maine teen charged in alleged New Year’s machete attack on police officers in Times Square

One of officers suffered a laceration and another suffered a skull fracture, according to Sewell. Both have been released from the hospital, the Police Department said Monday.

The attack happened at around 10:11 p.m. on Saturday outside of the security screening area for the event, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Sunday. The suspect tried to strike an officer over the head with a machete and struck two other officers, Sewell said. One of the officers shot Bickford in the shoulder.

WELLS, Maine — New York City authorities said on Monday that 19-year-old Trevor Bickford of Wells, Maine, was charged in the attack with a machete of three police officers on New Year’s Eve near Times Square.

Advertisement

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were at a home in Wells on Sunday, according to Kristen Setera, spokesperson for the FBI Boston office.

The “FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is working closely with NYPD to determine the nature of this attack,” Setera said in a statement. She declined to comment further on the investigation.

The New York Times reported that Bickford wrote a farewell letter to his family before the attack that authorities found on him afterward. Bickford recently converted to Islam, the Times reported, and was angered by the persecution of Muslims and had decided to go overseas to fight. In his letter, he said his brother, who is in the US military, was wearing the uniform of the enemy, the Times reported. His family alerted authorities of Bickford’s plans to go overseas, and he remained in the country, according to the Times.

Bickford was charged with two counts each of attempted murder of a police officer and attempted assault, according to a statement from the New York City Police Department.

Wells, a coastal town about a half hour north of the New Hampshire border, has a population of around 12,000 that swells in the summer when it attracts visitors to the beach.

Advertisement

On Monday, an unseasonably warm winter day, a handful of residents walked the track at Wells High School, a red-brick building matching the school’s Warriors red.

Residents of the small Maine community said they are stunned and saddened by the news of Bickford’s arrest.

“This is a little town and it’s shocking that someone who lives here is involved in something like this,” said Doug MacPherson, a video producer.

Sally Henry, 68, the former owner of Maine Diner, said she knew Bickford’s family well. She described Bickford as a very good student and an athlete.

Bickford was listed on the Wells-Ogunquit Community School District website as a player on the Wells High School Warriors football team that won the state football championship in 2018. He also wrestled in high school, according to news reports.

The New York Times reported that Bickford’s father died of a drug overdose several years ago. Two people who said they know Bickford said his father’s sudden death changed him.

“That really did a number on him,” Henry said. “He hasn’t been the same since.“

A blue house with white trim, the Bickford family home sits on a large lot on a densely wooded street. A neighbor confirmed the residence belonged to the Bickfords. A separate address for Bickford given by NYPD sits behind the Wells Police Department; signage indicates it’s a store, with tchotchkes and greeting cards visible in the window. A person inside the building told a Globe reporter to leave her property.

Advertisement

Resident Michael Bonica said he recalls seeing Bickford’s mother volunteering at high school football games, working the food stand.

”She’s just the most wonderful person on earth. They’re a good family,” Bonica said. “Something snapped.”

”She tried to do the right thing,” Bonica added, referring to the family alerting law enforcement to Bickford’s plan to travel overseas. “I don’t know what the kids do online.”

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven. Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.